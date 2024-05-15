Lennox Lewis happy to pass on undisputed champion mantle to Fury-Usyk winner

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lennox Lewis happy to pass on undisputed champion mantle to Fury-Usyk winner

By Press Association
Lennox Lewis is prepared to pass on his historic achievement (Nick Potts/PA)

Lennox Lewis is ready pass on his mantle as the last undisputed world heavyweight champion when Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk clash in Riyadh on Saturday.

Unbeaten rivals Fury and Usyk are fighting to become the division’s first ruler since Lewis toppled Evander Holyfield in 1999 before being stripped of the WBA title the following year.

On top of that slice of history, the winner at a sold-out Kingdom Arena will also become the first undisputed heavyweight king of the four-belt era.

Lewis retired as one of the all-time greats in 2004 and is ready to see what he regards as the greatest achievement of his career finally emulated by one of his successors.

Lennox Lewis became Britain’s first undisputed heavyweight world boxing champion by beating Evander Holyfield (Michael Crabtree/PA)

“I will feel very good because I make these things for other people to conquer. I break records for other people to come back and break,” Lewis said.

“Records are always going to break. I don’t know if they’ll beat the fastest man in the world right now but he has a record and everybody is looking to break it – and somebody will break it.

“There’s a high school kid coming up right now who is beating his (Usain Bolt’s) high school records.

“That was my main aim, to be undisputed heavyweight champion of the world and I accomplished it.

“A lot of people out there weren’t looking at it – they got five belts and said they were undisputed, but I had the only three that mattered. The other ones I gave back.”

Lewis is backing a slimmed down Fury to outpoint Usyk in an eagerly-awaited showdown as long as he capitalises on his considerable advantages in weight and height.

“We will see both versions of Fury. The one who outboxed Wladimir Klitschko and the one who walked Deontay Wilder down and knocked him out,” he said.

“He has to switch his style. He has different styles and he can switch to the one that is working for him, whether that’s southpaw or orthodox. The fact he can switch around is excellent.

“How I would box him is just back Usyk up against the ropes with his jab and keep him against the ropes. What happens is Usyk will get nervous, try moving side to side and waste a lot of energy.

“He should also be using his size and leaning on Usyk – that’s very important. It worked against Deontay Wilder and most guys out there. If Usyk allows that then it’s going to be a hard fight for him.

Tyson Fury faces Oleksandr Usyk on Saturday night (Nick Potts/PA)

“It will be like a chess match for the first four rounds and then in the middle rounds we’re going to get a lot of action. In the late rounds we’ll see who the winner is.

“You’ve got two undefeated guys boxing who don’t know what a loss is and there can only be one winner in the fight.

“They will pull out all the stops to try and win this fight, doing whatever they need to do.”

