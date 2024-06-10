Shock after man dies in Aberdeen flat blaze

An Aberdeen man has died in a flat fire in Hilton.

The Middlefield Crescent resident passed away as a result of the blaze which took place on Thursday, June 6.

The man has been named locally as Derek Stewart.

Firefighters tried to put out the fire after it was reported to them around 7am.

Emergency services could be seen working outside the home in the early morning as black smoke came out of the flat’s windows.

A video, taken by neighbours, shows the full extent of the damage which shattered its windows and charred its walls.

Neighbour tells of desperate attempt to help Derek in hour of need

Derek’s next-door-neighbour also told of his last-ditch attempt to rescue him from the inferno.

Three residents joined forces to attempt a daring rescue by breaking down the door, but it was locked too tight.

Speaking to the Press and Journal, he told of how he called the fire brigade before trying to force entry.

“It was me that raised the alarm so I was on the front line.

“His smoke alarm was always going off, but unfortunately this time it was real and smoke was billowing out of the windows.

“We tried to get in the front door to help him – but unfortunately it was latched.

“There was three of us from the street trying to force it open but it was just too secure.

“By that point I seen the flames, and my attention turned to my disabled wife who I had to help. I had to get her cleared from the building as quickly as possible,

“I had phoned the fire brigade by that point and they were on their way.

“When you see what the fire looked like, you didn’t really expect anyone to survive it. It was really bad.

“I was surprised the rest of the building survived.

“He didn’t do us any harm, I wished we could have known him better or it might have been a different outcome.

“It’s terribly sad.”

Another neighbour, who didn’t wish to be named, said: “It was so sad to hear about Derek’s passing, I was really shocked to see what had happened to the house.

“I hope he is at peace now.”

Scottish Fire Service offer condolences

Area Commander Andrew Wright is the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service’s Local Senior Officer for Aberdeen City, Aberdeenshire and Moray.

He said: “We were alerted at 7.05am on Thursday, 6 June to reports of a fire within a flat on Middlefield Crescent, Aberdeen.

“Operations Control mobilised three appliances to the scene and crews extinguished the fire.

“Sadly, a man passed away at the scene.

“Our thoughts are very much with his family, friends and the wider community at this difficult time.”

Police Scotland have also been contacted for comment.