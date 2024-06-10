Shock after man dies in Aberdeen flat blaze

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Shock after man dies in Aberdeen flat blaze

A video taken by neighbours shows black smoke billowing from the property with fire crews at the scene.

By Graham Fleming & Louise Glen
An Aberdeen man has died in a flat fire in Hilton.

The Middlefield Crescent resident passed away as a result of the blaze which took place on Thursday, June 6.

The man has been named locally as Derek Stewart.

Firefighters tried to put out the fire after it was reported to them around 7am.

Derek Stewart was killed in the blaze last Thursday. Image: Facebook.

Emergency services could be seen working outside the home in the early morning as black smoke came out of the flat’s windows.

A video, taken by neighbours, shows the full extent of the damage which shattered its windows and charred its walls.

Neighbour tells of desperate attempt to help Derek in hour of need

Derek’s next-door-neighbour also told of his last-ditch attempt to rescue him from the inferno.

Three residents joined forces to attempt a daring rescue by breaking down the door, but it was locked too tight.

Speaking to the Press and Journal, he told of how he called the fire brigade before trying to force entry.

“It was me that raised the alarm so I was on the front line.

“His smoke alarm was always going off, but unfortunately this time it was real and smoke was billowing out of the windows.

“We tried to get in the front door to help him – but unfortunately it was latched.

“There was three of us from the street trying to force it open but it was just too secure.

The flat was heavily damaged by the fire. Image: Graham Fleming/DC Thomson.

“By that point I seen the flames, and my attention turned to my disabled wife who I had to help. I had to get her cleared from the building as quickly as possible,

“I had phoned the fire brigade by that point and they were on their way.

“When you see what the fire looked like, you didn’t really expect anyone to survive it. It was really bad.

“I was surprised the rest of the building survived.

“He didn’t do us any harm, I wished we could have known him better or it might have been a different outcome.

“It’s terribly sad.”

Another neighbour, who didn’t wish to be named, said: “It was so sad to hear about Derek’s passing, I was really shocked to see what had happened to the house.

“I hope he is at peace now.”

Scottish Fire Service offer condolences

Area Commander Andrew Wright is the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service’s Local Senior Officer for Aberdeen City, Aberdeenshire and Moray.

He said: “We were alerted at 7.05am on Thursday, 6 June to reports of a fire within a flat on Middlefield Crescent, Aberdeen.

“Operations Control mobilised three appliances to the scene and crews extinguished the fire.

“Sadly, a man passed away at the scene.

“Our thoughts are very much with his family, friends and the wider community at this difficult time.”

Police Scotland have also been contacted for comment.

Conversation