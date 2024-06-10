Struggling Dizzy’s clothes shop on Union Street CLOSES amid £20 million roadworks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Struggling Dizzy’s clothes shop on Union Street CLOSES amid £20 million roadworks

The Aberdeen shop only opened about a year ago.

By Isaac Buchan
The closure of Dizzy's in Aberdeen comes after owner Lynne McIntyre warned of struggles on the high street.
The closure of Dizzy's in Aberdeen comes after owner Lynne McIntyre warned of struggles on the high street. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Aberdeen clothes store Dizzy’s has given up its fight for survival -with its closure coming amid a £20 million revamp of Union Street.

The independent dress shop has been on the Granite Mile for just over a year, after opening in the former Ecco shoe shop last April.

At the time, owner Lynne McIntyre told us of grand ambitions to turn the entire six-storey block into a mini-department store, should her venture prove popular.

But latterly, posters advertising a “70% off” sale appeared in the windows.

And now the 85 Union Street address lies empty, just yards from the major construction project aimed at breathing new life into the Granite Mile.

Dizzy’s Aberdeen at 85 Union Street now lies empty following the start of ongoing roadworks to revamp Union Street. Image: Isaac Buchan/DC Thomson.
Disruption outside Dizzy’s. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

What led to closure of Aberdeen clothes shop Dizzy’s?

In late April, the council sealed off the central section of the street ahead of its “biggest upgrade in 200 years”.

As the fencing went up, Lynne warned the Press and Journal that the ongoing works would “crucify” trade in the city centre.

She said: “I try to be positive about it but the bottom part of Union Street – where I am – is the least attractive place right now, and this would make it even worse.”

Lynne had already seen signs of slower business due to the footfall on Union Street before closing down. Image: Isaac Buchan/DC Thomson

‘I had to get rid of staff to survive’

The Aberdeen roadworks appeared to be latest obstacle as Dizzy’s tried to stave off closure.

Nine months ago, Lynne was already worried about how a lack of footfall on Union Street would effect her business.

Two members of staff were hired when Dizzy’s opened its doors in April last year… But six months on, one was let go and the other was reduced to zero hours of work.

“When I first came in I was busy with prom dresses which helped with my walk-in customers,” the businesswoman told us.

“But when the season finished I knew I had to get rid of staff to survive. I’m just not getting the people through the door.”

Owner Lynne McIntyre inside Dizzy’s just after it had opened its doors in April 2023. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Are other businesses hit by Aberdeen roadworks?

The clothes shop relocated to Union Street from George Street last year. It is not known whether Lynne plans to reopen Dizzy’s elsewhere in Aberdeen following the unit’s closure.

The 300m stretch between Market Street and Bridge Street is closed until the end of next year, as a £20m facelift of Union Street began in April.

This coincides with work to turn the former BHS department store just along from Dizzy’s into a £40m food and drink market.

A new visualisation of Union Street central in Aberdeen. Work on the revamp will begin at the end of April. Image: Aberdeen City Council
A new visualisation of Union Street central in Aberdeen. Work on the revamp began at the end of April. Image: Aberdeen City Council

Do you worry that other Aberdeen city centre businesses may not survive the recent road changes? Let us know in our comments section below

Council chiefs stress that pedestrian access will be maintained during business hours.

Other traders along the Granite Mile – such as McDonald’s, Jamieson and Carry and Aberdeen Vinyl Records –  have joined together to send an “open for business” message whilst roadworks are ongoing.

‘Complete redesign’ of Jamieson and Carry under way as Union Street jeweller moves next door

In pictures: Union Street roadworks begin as ‘biggest upgrade in 200 years’ ramps up

