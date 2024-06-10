Struggling Dizzy’s clothes shop on Union Street CLOSES amid £20 million roadworks

Aberdeen clothes store Dizzy’s has given up its fight for survival -with its closure coming amid a £20 million revamp of Union Street.

The independent dress shop has been on the Granite Mile for just over a year, after opening in the former Ecco shoe shop last April.

At the time, owner Lynne McIntyre told us of grand ambitions to turn the entire six-storey block into a mini-department store, should her venture prove popular.

But latterly, posters advertising a “70% off” sale appeared in the windows.

And now the 85 Union Street address lies empty, just yards from the major construction project aimed at breathing new life into the Granite Mile.

What led to closure of Aberdeen clothes shop Dizzy’s?

In late April, the council sealed off the central section of the street ahead of its “biggest upgrade in 200 years”.

As the fencing went up, Lynne warned the Press and Journal that the ongoing works would “crucify” trade in the city centre.

She said: “I try to be positive about it but the bottom part of Union Street – where I am – is the least attractive place right now, and this would make it even worse.”

‘I had to get rid of staff to survive’

The Aberdeen roadworks appeared to be latest obstacle as Dizzy’s tried to stave off closure.

Nine months ago, Lynne was already worried about how a lack of footfall on Union Street would effect her business.

Two members of staff were hired when Dizzy’s opened its doors in April last year… But six months on, one was let go and the other was reduced to zero hours of work.

“When I first came in I was busy with prom dresses which helped with my walk-in customers,” the businesswoman told us.

“But when the season finished I knew I had to get rid of staff to survive. I’m just not getting the people through the door.”

Are other businesses hit by Aberdeen roadworks?

The clothes shop relocated to Union Street from George Street last year. It is not known whether Lynne plans to reopen Dizzy’s elsewhere in Aberdeen following the unit’s closure.

The 300m stretch between Market Street and Bridge Street is closed until the end of next year, as a £20m facelift of Union Street began in April.

This coincides with work to turn the former BHS department store just along from Dizzy’s into a £40m food and drink market.

Council chiefs stress that pedestrian access will be maintained during business hours.

Other traders along the Granite Mile – such as McDonald’s, Jamieson and Carry and Aberdeen Vinyl Records – have joined together to send an “open for business” message whilst roadworks are ongoing.

