Woman struck husband with laptop and chased him with kitchen knife

A violent wife flew into a rage and struck her husband with a laptop, a court has heard.

Sonya Brock, 50, appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court where she admitted a series of assaults against her husband and a police officer.

It was stated that during one of her violent rages, Brock picked up a large kitchen knife and chased her husband from the family home.

Her solicitor told the court that Brock had been struggling with alcohol abuse at the time and was acting in a manner that he described as “a total and utter one-off”.

Wife told husband she would ‘kill him’ if he called police

Fiscal depute Rebecca Coakley told the court that at around 12pm on April 12 this year at an address in Potterton, Brock woke up and began berating her husband while he was working and calling him “a victim”.

He suggested that Brock “go back to her bed and wake up in a better mood”, which caused her to pick up his laptop and pretend she was going to hit him with it several times.

Brock’s husband was unharmed then, but it caused him to flinch.

As he got up and walked out of the room, Brock followed him, punching and kicking him in the back, which resulted in him having to push her to get her to stop.

He threatened to call the police, to which Brock warned him she would “kill him” if he did.

When he picked up the phone and put it to his ear, Brock entered the room holding a large kitchen knife.

Brock’s husband quickly left the house, with her following him into the garden.

At around 7pm the same evening, Brock again entered the back room of the house and became abusive towards her husband, blaming him for her falling out with her family and her drinking.

He suggested that she go to another room, which caused her to explode with rage and begin shouting at him and calling him “a victim” once more.

At the height of her anger, Brock picked up his laptop where she struck him to the body, leaving scratch marks.

Police officers arrived and as Brock was being led out to a police vehicle, an officer challenged her on her poor behaviour and her language – prompting Brock to kick them to the left leg.

In the dock, Brock pleaded guilty to two charges of assault and one charge of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner.

‘She had led a trouble-free life’

Defence solicitor Mike Monro told the court that his client had been struggling with an alcohol problem at the time and is now in “a much better place”.

“She has started a rehab programme and these are the first steps on her long road to recovery,” he said.

“This is obviously a serious matter but it’s a total and utter one off.

“Mrs Brock is a lady who has never done anything wrong in her life – she has led a trouble-free life up to this point.

“She says the last eight weeks have been the longest eight weeks of her life.”

Sheriff Andrew Miller told Brock that he had considered her recent personal circumstances, adding: “Clearly you have expressed genuine regret and remorse.

“You have taken steps to address your particular alcohol issue, which seems to have been a major factor in this incident.”

Sheriff Miller made Brock, of School Road, Banff, subject to a community payback order with supervision for nine months.

