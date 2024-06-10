Woman struck husband with laptop and chased him with kitchen knife

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Woman struck husband with laptop and chased him with kitchen knife

Sonya Brock, 50, berated her husband before chasing him from the family home with a large kitchen knife.

By David McPhee
Sonya Brock leaves Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.
Sonya Brock leaves Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.

A violent wife flew into a rage and struck her husband with a laptop, a court has heard.

Sonya Brock, 50, appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court where she admitted a series of assaults against her husband and a police officer.

It was stated that during one of her violent rages, Brock picked up a large kitchen knife and chased her husband from the family home.

Her solicitor told the court that Brock had been struggling with alcohol abuse at the time and was acting in a manner that he described as “a total and utter one-off”.

Wife told husband she would ‘kill him’ if he called police

Fiscal depute Rebecca Coakley told the court that at around 12pm on April 12 this year at an address in Potterton, Brock woke up and began berating her husband while he was working and calling him “a victim”.

He suggested that Brock “go back to her bed and wake up in a better mood”, which caused her to pick up his laptop and pretend she was going to hit him with it several times.

Brock’s husband was unharmed then, but it caused him to flinch.

As he got up and walked out of the room, Brock followed him, punching and kicking him in the back, which resulted in him having to push her to get her to stop.

He threatened to call the police, to which Brock warned him she would “kill him” if he did.

When he picked up the phone and put it to his ear, Brock entered the room holding a large kitchen knife.

Brock’s husband quickly left the house, with her following him into the garden.

At around 7pm the same evening, Brock again entered the back room of the house and became abusive towards her husband, blaming him for her falling out with her family and her drinking.

He suggested that she go to another room, which caused her to explode with rage and begin shouting at him and calling him “a victim” once more.

At the height of her anger, Brock picked up his laptop where she struck him to the body, leaving scratch marks.

Police officers arrived and as Brock was being led out to a police vehicle, an officer challenged her on her poor behaviour and her language – prompting Brock to kick them to the left leg.

In the dock, Brock pleaded guilty to two charges of assault and one charge of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner.

Sonya Brock leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.

‘She had led a trouble-free life’

Defence solicitor Mike Monro told the court that his client had been struggling with an alcohol problem at the time and is now in “a much better place”.

“She has started a rehab programme and these are the first steps on her long road to recovery,” he said.

“This is obviously a serious matter but it’s a total and utter one off.

“Mrs Brock is a lady who has never done anything wrong in her life – she has led a trouble-free life up to this point.

“She says the last eight weeks have been the longest eight weeks of her life.”

Sheriff Andrew Miller told Brock that he had considered her recent personal circumstances, adding: “Clearly you have expressed genuine regret and remorse.

“You have taken steps to address your particular alcohol issue, which seems to have been a major factor in this incident.”

Sheriff Miller made Brock, of School Road, Banff, subject to a community payback order with supervision for nine months.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.

More from Crime & Courts

Aberdeen Grammar School. Picture by KENNY ELRICK 26/02/2019
Raider tagged after he caused nearly £10,000 damage to Aberdeen Grammar and post office
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – a killer driver and the million pound council embezzler
Lachlan Bruce leaving court. Image: DC Thomson
Stranger with 'creepy smile' followed women and girls in Aberdeen
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Banned shopper slapped staff member who asked her to leave
Medical student David Little was convicted of sexual assault following a trial at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.
Aberdeen medical student sexually assaulted woman then watched Harry Potter with her
Aberdeen City Council embezzler Michael Paterson. Image: Police Scotland
Council scrambles to refund victims of million-pound Aberdeen embezzler
Aberdeen City Council embezzler Michael Paterson Picture shows; Michael Paterson. N/a. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Aberdeen City Council worker embezzled more than £1 million from local authority
Aberdeen Sheriff Court
Cocaine dealer with learning difficulties was being exploited by criminal gangs
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. The Caledonian Canal in Inverness Picture shows; The Caledonian Canal in Inverness. The Caledonian Canal in Inverness. Supplied by Google Streetview Date; Unknown
Man who stabbed teens next to Caledonian Canal jailed for five years
Robert Grassick outside Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Aberdeen man admits sending unsolicited sexual messages to female on his contacts list