Thug left partner with chunk of ear missing in sick attack hours after leaving court

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Thug left partner with chunk of ear missing in sick attack hours after leaving court

Lewis Gibbs was jailed for two years today after pleading guilty to the brutal assault on his partner.

By Danny McKay
Lewis Gibbs was jailed for two years at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: Facebook
Lewis Gibbs was jailed for two years at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: Facebook

A drug-addled yob who dodged jail despite a fiery exchange with a sheriff left court, went straight to his partner’s home and carried out a sickening assault on her.

Lewis Gibbs’ partner had a chunk of her ear missing, as well as a broken arm and facial fractures, as a result of the terrifying attack, which came just hours after the previous court appearance.

At one point, he choked her and only stopped when her dog intervened and tried to attack him.

Gibbs’ own solicitor admitted he was “in no way surprised” when his client committed another offence straight after leaving court.

After admitting the vile attack, Gibbs “attempted to justify” his actions when speaking to social workers – who then recommended he be given a community sentence.

On January 18, Gibbs appeared at in the dock over another matter and admitted charges including assaulting a retail worker.

However, during that appearance, Gibbs appeared irate and irrational, constantly interrupting proceedings, raising his voice, swearing and insisting he had a “right to speak”.

He was repeatedly chastised by Sheriff Shirley McKenna who told him: “Not just now you don’t.”

‘There was a protracted exchange between him and the sheriff’

Despite Gibbs’ disruptive behaviour – which included claims about someone threatening to “eat” his kids and claiming to have a “f****** melon” coming out of his head – he was handed a curfew and supervision instead of custody.

And as soon as he left court, Gibbs made his way to his partner’s address on Cairngorm Drive where he carried out a terrifying attack.

Fiscal depute Dylan Middleton told Aberdeen Sheriff Court Gibbs and his victim had been together for just three months prior to the attack.

Gibbs arrived between 3pm and 3.30pm while his partner was socialising with a friend.

The friendly quickly left the flat after an argument with Gibbs.

Mr Middleton said: “The accused became irate and repeatedly punched the complainer and threatened to throw her from the window.

“The complainer was on the ground and the accused then sat on top of her and placed his hands around her neck, applying pressure.

“The complainer described this as feeling like the accused did it for a long time, albeit she was not sure exactly how long the compressing lasted.

“She did not lose consciousness.”

Gibbs only let go of the woman’s throat when her dog started attacking him in a bid to save her.

She then tried to get to her feet but Gibbs kept kicking her back to the ground.

Mr Middleton said: “The accused then picked up a piece of broken glass from the floor, around 30cm long, and jumped over the bed towards the complainer whilst brandishing it at her.

“The complainer put up her hands and the accused dropped the glass in a corner of the bedroom.”

‘It was obvious he was very much under the influence of something’

Eventually, Gibbs seemed to calm down and fell asleep, giving his partner the chance to escape the address.

Police officers arrived just after 5pm and the injured woman was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

Officers forced entry to the address and traced Gibbs in the bedroom where he was arrested and taken to Kittybrewster station.

Mr Middleton told the court: “At the charge bar, the accused suddenly and without warning attempted to bite one constable to the left hand.”

He was restrained to the ground and, a short time later when he required to be searched in his cell, he acted aggressively, shouting and swearing and making a homophobic comment to officers.

Meanwhile his partner was treated at hospital and found to have suffered the following injuries:

  • A broken left arm
  • Facial fractures
  • Bruising and swelling around her left eye
  • Bruising around her neck
  • A “chunk” removed from her left ear

In an earlier incident on January 14, Gibbs deliberately damaged a pipe attached to the boiler in his partner’s block of flats following an argument.

Neighbours in the same block noticed water coming through their ceilings.

Officers who had attended also noticed a “large amount of water pouring from above through the whole block”.

The source was found to be a burst pipe attached to the boiler in a small, insecure room on the communal landing outside the front door of the flat Gibb’s partner’s flat.

Gibbs, who had earlier left following a row with his partner, reattended at 9.30am and “confirmed the damage to the boiler pipe was deliberate”.

The total value of repairs is estimated to be between £5,000 and £10,000.

Gibbs, a prisoner of HMP Kilmarnock, pled guilty to assault to severe injury and permanent disfigurement, assaulting a police officer, behaving in a threatening or abusive manner, and malicious mischief.

Sought to ‘minimise and attempt to justify to some extent’ behaviour

Defence agent Michael Burnett told the court: “The complainer appears to remain supportive of Mr Gibbs and is in regular contact with me asking for updates on the case.”

Referring to Gibbs’ previous court appearance immediately prior to this offence, Mr Burnett said: “It was obvious to me he was very much under the influence of something.

“He was argumentative and aggressive and at one point he fell asleep outside the court and it took quite some effort from the court police officer to wake him.

“There was a protracted exchange between him and the sheriff.”

The solicitor said he feared his client would be locked up for contempt of court following that incident.

He added: “Surprisingly, the case was disposed of. He left the court, went to the complainer’s property and committed this offence.

“When I discovered the next day he was in custody for something else I was in no way surprised.”

Sheriff Gareth Jones highlighted that Gibbs also sought to “minimise and attempt to justify to some extent” his behaviour in the social work report.

He jailed him for 24 months and imposed a 12-month supervision order on release.

Due to Gibbs’ partner not being in favour of one, no non-harassment order was imposed.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.

More from Crime & Courts

Lewis Gibbs was jailed for two years at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: Facebook
Woman struck husband with laptop and chased him with kitchen knife
Lewis Gibbs was jailed for two years at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: Facebook
Raider tagged after he caused nearly £10,000 damage to Aberdeen Grammar and post office
Lewis Gibbs was jailed for two years at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: Facebook
Weekend court roll – a killer driver and the million pound council embezzler
Lewis Gibbs was jailed for two years at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: Facebook
Stranger with 'creepy smile' followed women and girls in Aberdeen
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Banned shopper slapped staff member who asked her to leave
Lewis Gibbs was jailed for two years at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: Facebook
Aberdeen medical student sexually assaulted woman then watched Harry Potter with her
Aberdeen City Council embezzler Michael Paterson. Image: Police Scotland
Council scrambles to refund victims of million-pound Aberdeen embezzler
Lewis Gibbs was jailed for two years at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: Facebook
Aberdeen City Council worker embezzled more than £1 million from local authority
Aberdeen Sheriff Court
Cocaine dealer with learning difficulties was being exploited by criminal gangs
Lewis Gibbs was jailed for two years at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: Facebook
Man who stabbed teens next to Caledonian Canal jailed for five years