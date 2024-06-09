‘It makes the city special’: All the best pictures as curtain closes on Nuart Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘It makes the city special’: All the best pictures as curtain closes on Nuart Aberdeen

Despite some rain, thousands flocked to the city centre for the four-day festival.

Thousands flocked to the city-centre this weekend for the four-day Nuart festival
By Graham Fleming

Just like the art work that now graces our buildings, Nuart Aberdeen has become a feature of the world’s cultural calendar.

Thousands of visitors have descended on the city centre over the past four days to marvel at the latest collection of paintings.

The curtain closes on the event today, which has fulfilled its promise to create new and inspiring pieces of art throughout the Granite city.

Case Maclaim on Shiprow’s Ibis Hotel building. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Nuart sees fresh images appearing around Aberdeen. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Many well-known locations across Aberdeen have been transformed including Shiprow’s Ibis hotel and the old John Lewis building.

Further afield, Aberdeen Airport was picked to give tourists arriving in the city a warm and inspiring welcome.

The John Lewis building got a new makeover. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Nuart has returned to the streets. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

A wide variety of events have been held across the four days, from opportunities for children to find their inner artist to walking tours.

The tours have been run free of charge for people to learn more about the artists background and their inspiration behind the pieces.

Loch Street’s new look. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Mahn Kloix on Wapping Street. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Nuart artists got to work in Aberdeen

Excitement began to build before the Nuart festival had even begun.

Our photographers captured the impressive building murals being painted by crane on June 3.

Shoe creating his Wapping Street mural. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Mahn hard at work. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

The heavy-duty equipment helped artist Hera bring his Union Point creation to life.

We also captured Cbloxx in the middle of his makeover of the John Lewis building.

A crane takes to the former John Lewis building. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
The massive mural will make a huge statement for people arriving into Aberdeen Harbour. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Kids given freedom to create street art

Hundreds of youngsters also visited the grounds of Aberdeen’s historic Marischal College to help create one of the world’s biggest chalk murals.

Nuart’s ‘Chalk Don’t Chalk’ event was described as a ‘public art project’, where children of all ages were given “freedom of the city” to create their own street art in the quad.

Chalk Don’t Chalk at Marischal College. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Polly took to the pavement with her chalk. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Joe Service helped Tilly and Quinn with their picture. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

It was the third time Nuart Aberdeen hosted the chalk event, with hopes that this year’s installation would be bigger and more ambitious than ever.

Acclaimed street artist Molly Hankinson initially oversaw 400 primary and secondary pupils as they kicked off the mural last week.

New Inspired Nights location at Shiprow

Inspired Nights also returned with a new location at Shiprow this year.

The open-air food and drink event acted as the hub for the Nuart Festival, providing a pit-stop for the large swathes of art fans on the busy street.

Nuart’s base of operations in Shiprow. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

It offered a wide array of street food and beverages, live entertainment and a number of activities for families.

Inspired Nights returned with a new location at Shiprow. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

‘I came to Aberdeen for Nuart’

More than 250 Nuart fans packed out two walking tours this weekend on Saturday and Sunday for the main event.

Huge crowds dressed in waterproofs and umbrellas, braving the rain to see the unveiling of the latest Nuart murals.

We also went along to gauge reaction from visitors to the city’s makeover.

Over 500 booked into walking tours over the course of the weekend. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Rain and sunshine on the walking tour. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Visitors dressed for the occasion. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Lihu Yang, from New Jersey, arrived in Aberdeen with his wife as part of his two-week driving tour of Scotland.

Speaking to The Press and Journal, Lihu said Nuart was on of the “main reasons” for visiting the Granite City.

He said: “The paintings are very interesting. It’s impressive how they paint them all the way up there.

“But, so far I really like the city of Aberdeen.

“We only just got here yesterday but the street art is actually one of the main reasons that we came here – it’s great.”

Lihu Yang, from New Jersey, said Nuart ‘was the main reason’ he visited Aberdeen. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Locals and tourists alike braved the rain to hand down their verdict on the new murals. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Aberdonian Robert Milton also braved the customary Aberdeen weather to admire new pieces by Bahia Shebab and CBLOXX on Loch Street.

Despite the heavens opening up on him and his wife Laura on their first-ever tour, he said the new pieces made Aberdeen stand-out.

He said: “This is our first time coming to Nuart, but we think it is great, it definitely cheers the place up a bit.

Robert and Laura Milton braved the rain to take their first ever Nuart walking tour. Image: Graham Fleming/DC Thomson
Hundreds took in the sights. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

“I like it I always notice the different things when I go around the city centre.

“It really makes the place special.”

‘Rain, rain go away…’ Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Conversation