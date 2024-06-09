‘It makes the city special’: All the best pictures as curtain closes on Nuart Aberdeen

Just like the art work that now graces our buildings, Nuart Aberdeen has become a feature of the world’s cultural calendar.

Thousands of visitors have descended on the city centre over the past four days to marvel at the latest collection of paintings.

The curtain closes on the event today, which has fulfilled its promise to create new and inspiring pieces of art throughout the Granite city.

Many well-known locations across Aberdeen have been transformed including Shiprow’s Ibis hotel and the old John Lewis building.

Further afield, Aberdeen Airport was picked to give tourists arriving in the city a warm and inspiring welcome.

A wide variety of events have been held across the four days, from opportunities for children to find their inner artist to walking tours.

The tours have been run free of charge for people to learn more about the artists background and their inspiration behind the pieces.

Nuart artists got to work in Aberdeen

Excitement began to build before the Nuart festival had even begun.

Our photographers captured the impressive building murals being painted by crane on June 3.

The heavy-duty equipment helped artist Hera bring his Union Point creation to life.

We also captured Cbloxx in the middle of his makeover of the John Lewis building.

Kids given freedom to create street art

Hundreds of youngsters also visited the grounds of Aberdeen’s historic Marischal College to help create one of the world’s biggest chalk murals.

Nuart’s ‘Chalk Don’t Chalk’ event was described as a ‘public art project’, where children of all ages were given “freedom of the city” to create their own street art in the quad.

It was the third time Nuart Aberdeen hosted the chalk event, with hopes that this year’s installation would be bigger and more ambitious than ever.

Acclaimed street artist Molly Hankinson initially oversaw 400 primary and secondary pupils as they kicked off the mural last week.

New Inspired Nights location at Shiprow

Inspired Nights also returned with a new location at Shiprow this year.

The open-air food and drink event acted as the hub for the Nuart Festival, providing a pit-stop for the large swathes of art fans on the busy street.

It offered a wide array of street food and beverages, live entertainment and a number of activities for families.

‘I came to Aberdeen for Nuart’

More than 250 Nuart fans packed out two walking tours this weekend on Saturday and Sunday for the main event.

Huge crowds dressed in waterproofs and umbrellas, braving the rain to see the unveiling of the latest Nuart murals.

We also went along to gauge reaction from visitors to the city’s makeover.

Lihu Yang, from New Jersey, arrived in Aberdeen with his wife as part of his two-week driving tour of Scotland.

Speaking to The Press and Journal, Lihu said Nuart was on of the “main reasons” for visiting the Granite City.

He said: “The paintings are very interesting. It’s impressive how they paint them all the way up there.

“But, so far I really like the city of Aberdeen.

“We only just got here yesterday but the street art is actually one of the main reasons that we came here – it’s great.”

Aberdonian Robert Milton also braved the customary Aberdeen weather to admire new pieces by Bahia Shebab and CBLOXX on Loch Street.

Despite the heavens opening up on him and his wife Laura on their first-ever tour, he said the new pieces made Aberdeen stand-out.

He said: “This is our first time coming to Nuart, but we think it is great, it definitely cheers the place up a bit.

“I like it I always notice the different things when I go around the city centre.

“It really makes the place special.”