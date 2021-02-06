Aberdeen make two changes for clash at Hibs with Dylan McGeouch in for a first start since October

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes has made two changes to the starting XI for the clash at Hibs from the side that slumped 2-0 to Livingston.

One is enforced with attacker Ryan Hedges ruled out for the rest of the season with a pectoral injury that will require surgery on Friday.

Winger Connor McLennan drops to the bench in the other change for McInnes in a game of huge importance in the race for third spot.

Coming into the starting XI are Matty Kennedy and Dylan McGeouch.

📋 Here is the Aberdeen team to take on Hibernian at Easter Road. COYR!#StandFree pic.twitter.com/nSR3uf43B1 — Aberdeen FC (@AberdeenFC) February 6, 2021

It is McGeouch’s first game time since starting the 3-3 draw with Celtic on October 25.

McGeouch had been sidelined by injury but returns to action at Easter Road.

Loan signing Florian Kamberi, secured by the Dons on transfer deadline day, is unavailable as the 25-year-old St Gallen striker is still in Switzerland.

Aberdeen lost the race to have Kamberi’s work permit through in time to face Hibs but the striker will arrive at Pittodrie no later than Wednesday.

© SNS Group

The pressure is on Aberdeen and McInnes to deliver a victory in Edinburgh today to stop an alarming slump that has yielded just two wins in the last nine games.

Aberdeen have failed to score in the previous three matches.