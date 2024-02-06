Virgin Money sees mortgage lending slow but signs of housing market rebound

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Virgin Money sees mortgage lending slow but signs of housing market rebound

By Press Association
High street bank Virgin Money UK has revealed a dip in total mortgage lending (Mike Egerton/PA)
High street bank Virgin Money UK has revealed a dip in total mortgage lending (Mike Egerton/PA)

High street bank Virgin Money UK has revealed a dip in total mortgage lending amid a slowdown in the housing market, as it steams ahead with plans to trim its branch network.

The lender said it had been a “positive start to the year” in unveiling first-quarter financial results in line with its expectations.

It showed a 2.2% decline in mortgage lending to £57.1 billion in the three months to December, from £58.4 billion in the same period a year earlier.

This fall reflected a disciplined approach to lending in a “subdued” market, it said.

But it pointed to early signs that activity in the housing market improved in January, with residential and buy-to-let mortgage applications being more in line with 2019 levels before the pandemic.

Lower mortgage rates are expected to give consumer sentiment a boost, as interest rates have now “peaked”, the bank predicted.

Nevertheless, provisions for bad loans grew to nearly £640 million from £617 million in the previous quarter, meaning it set aside more cash for people falling behind on repayments.

The number of customers falling into arrears on credit cards continued to increase while overall arrears remained broadly stable.

The amount of cash deposited with the bank grew by 1.7% to £67.3 billion, from £66.2 billion the previous year, as it added 27,000 net “active” customer accounts during the quarter.

Virgin Money, which had about 6.6 million customers at the end of the 2023 financial year, has been focused on cutting costs and driving a shift towards online and mobile banking.

It said it was on track to meet its target of saving £200 million a year through restructuring, and said it closed 39 branches in the latest three-month period with the loss of about 150 full-time jobs.

That means it has shed 30% of its total branch network, leaving it with 91 physical stores, and has also reduced its office space by more than a third.

The bank said it is expecting to have spent about £275 million on restructuring costs, including improving IT systems, changing property spaces and cutting roles.

Last year, the business unveiled plans to spend £130 million on artificial intelligence and technology to help fight cyber crime, through a programme spanning three years of investment.

It said it was making “good early progress” on this programme in the latest update to investors.

David Duffy, Virgin Money’s chief executive officer, said: “We’ve delivered growth in new accounts, deposits and target lending segments, at stable margins and with ongoing cost efficiencies.

“We are encouraged by both our customers’ resilience and improving sentiment in the mortgage market as interest rates have peaked.

“We carry good momentum into 2024 as we continue to successfully execute our strategy.”