Man, 57, sexually assaulted vulnerable nine-year-old girl in cemetery

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Man, 57, sexually assaulted vulnerable nine-year-old girl in cemetery

Charles Stuart admitted approaching the child - who has learning difficulties - and kissing her on the mouth.

By David McPhee
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

A man had been placed on the sex offenders register after he kissed a nine-year-old girl in an Aberdeenshire graveyard.

Charles Stuart, 58, appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court where he admitted approaching the vulnerable child – who has been diagnosed with several learning difficulties – before taking her for a walk in a cemetery.

It was stated that as the pair left the graveyard to walk home, Stuart kissed the child on the mouth.

Stuart, who the court was told is also considered a vulnerable person, told his support worker that he had been “overwhelmed with emotion” and that is why he had kissed the little girl.

Man took child to cemetery

Fiscal depute Andrew McMann told the court that on February 15 2022, the girl had been out playing when she returned home about 6pm and told a relative she was going for a walk.

She then went to a nearby park where she saw Stuart walking his dog.

“He asked her if she wanted to walk with him, which she did, and they began to walk from the park on various roads before entering a cemetery,” Mr McMann said.

“Upon leaving the cemetery, the accused stopped and kissed the complainer on the mouth.”

Stuart then took the girl to a fish and chip shop where he bought her some food before walking back to her home.

Man was ‘overwhelmed with emotion and trust’

As she arrived home, the girl told her relative what had happened, but he noted that she “did not appear stressed”.

The matter was then passed on to one of her support workers who contacted the police.

Upon being questioned and released by police pending further investigation, Stuart called his own support worker and told her the pair had met around eight months before and had began to go on walks and cycles.

He claimed that on the day in question, he had been “overwhelmed with emotion and trust” and that is why he had kissed the girl.

In the dock, Stuart pleaded guilty to one charge of sexually assaulting a child by kissing her on the face and mouth.

‘Actions have consequences’

Defence solicitor Gregor Kelly told the court that “clearly there are issues with Mr Stuart’s notion of boundaries”, adding that this incident has “brought that home to him”.

Mr Kelly said: “He is vulnerable, but he does have an understanding that his actions have consequences, and he accepts it’s important to ensure that there is no further offending of this kind in the community.”

Sheriff Gareth Jones made Stuart subject to a community payback order with supervision for two years and ordered him to take part in a sex offenders programme.

He also put Stuart, of Church Street, Insch, on the sex offenders register for two years.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group. 

More from Crime & Courts

4 May 2018: Joshua Pemberton being taken from Inverness Sheriff Court where he was sentenced for non-contact sexual offences involving children. Picture: Andrew Smith (NO CREDIT)
Serial Highland sex attacker who preyed on children locked up for eight years
Sheriff Jack Brown. Image: Newsline Media.
Aberdeen sheriff found unfit for office after sexual harassment allegations
CR0009077 Aberdeen FC pre-match presser for game against Hearts ; Pictured - Dons player Shay Logan. Picture by Kami Thomson 09-05-19
Prosecutors drop money laundering case against former Dons star Shay Logan
Duncan Maclennan. Image: Facebook
Highland teen drug-driver given fresh chance to 'turn the corner'
Dry and trimmed cannabis buds stored in a glass jars.
Pair jailed after police find bags containing almost £100,000 of cannabis
Deborah McIntosh appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Woman who racially harassed child told 'actions have consequences' - and admonished
Tesco Extra at Eastfield Way, Inverness
Pensioner accidentally hit accelerator of high-speed electric car and caused four-vehicle crash
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. Guilty scammer Anne Mulloy, also known as Anne Leuser, pretended to be making a documentary about Hillary Clinton Picture shows; Anne Mulloy, also known as Anne Leuser, scammed her friend out of money by pretending to make a documentary about Hillary Clinton. N/A. Supplied by DC Thomson (Anne Mulloy/Leuser) Date; Unknown
Serial Fraserburgh fraudster facing jail after being found guilty of Hillary Clinton documentary scam
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Masked man caught with knife at 1am was 'on way to bakery'
Former council leader appears in court accused of sexual offences in Inverness and Orkney