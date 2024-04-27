‘I was really drunk’: Stab threat scaffolder escapes punishment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘I was really drunk’: Stab threat scaffolder escapes punishment

Shaun Oade reacted angrily when police officers turned up outside an address in the early hours of the morning in response to an unrelated matter.

By Danny McKay
Shaun Oade. Image: Facebook
Shaun Oade. Image: Facebook

A “really drunk” man who threatened to stab a police officer during a “tirade of abuse” has escaped punishment.

Shaun Oade reacted angrily when police officers turned up outside an address in the early hours of the morning in response to an unrelated matter.

The 37-year-old scaffolder demanded officers leave and unleashed a torrent of violent threats.

Fiscal depute Eilidh Gunn told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the incident happened around 2.15am on January 28 when police were called to an address on Beechwood Avenue in the city.

She said: “Upon arrival, police received no answer to repeated knocking at the door.

‘I’ve turned my life around’

“A short while later, the accused came downstairs and began shouting and swearing at the police, demanding to know why they were there and that they leave.

“During this time, the accused began a tirade of abuse towards the police.”

He warned: “Come in and I’ll take your jaw off.

“I’ll f***ing stab you.”

At that point, he was cautioned and arrested.

But his ranting continued in the cells, warning an officer he would “stick the head on you” and “choke out” one of them.

Oade, of Ashvale Place, Aberdeen, pled guilty to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner.

Appearing without a solicitor, Oade said he did not disagree with the fiscal depute’s narrative of events.

Sheriff Margaret Hodge asked: “Had you been drinking?”

He replied: “Yes. Aye, I was really drunk.

“I wasn’t actually sure it was the police, to start with, at the door.

“I was just really drunk, to be honest with you.”

That dad of two added: “I used to get in quite a bit of trouble but I’ve turned my life around.”

Oade confirmed he had spent the weekend in custody after initially being arrested.

Sheriff Hodge said: “In the circumstances, given the period you spent in custody before you appeared, I’ll admonish you.”

The admonition means that the conviction goes on Oade’s record but no further punishment is imposed.

