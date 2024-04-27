‘I was really drunk’: Stab threat scaffolder escapes punishment

A “really drunk” man who threatened to stab a police officer during a “tirade of abuse” has escaped punishment.

Shaun Oade reacted angrily when police officers turned up outside an address in the early hours of the morning in response to an unrelated matter.

The 37-year-old scaffolder demanded officers leave and unleashed a torrent of violent threats.

Fiscal depute Eilidh Gunn told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the incident happened around 2.15am on January 28 when police were called to an address on Beechwood Avenue in the city.

She said: “Upon arrival, police received no answer to repeated knocking at the door.

‘I’ve turned my life around’

“A short while later, the accused came downstairs and began shouting and swearing at the police, demanding to know why they were there and that they leave.

“During this time, the accused began a tirade of abuse towards the police.”

He warned: “Come in and I’ll take your jaw off.

“I’ll f***ing stab you.”

At that point, he was cautioned and arrested.

But his ranting continued in the cells, warning an officer he would “stick the head on you” and “choke out” one of them.

Oade, of Ashvale Place, Aberdeen, pled guilty to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner.

Appearing without a solicitor, Oade said he did not disagree with the fiscal depute’s narrative of events.

Sheriff Margaret Hodge asked: “Had you been drinking?”

He replied: “Yes. Aye, I was really drunk.

“I wasn’t actually sure it was the police, to start with, at the door.

“I was just really drunk, to be honest with you.”

That dad of two added: “I used to get in quite a bit of trouble but I’ve turned my life around.”

Oade confirmed he had spent the weekend in custody after initially being arrested.

Sheriff Hodge said: “In the circumstances, given the period you spent in custody before you appeared, I’ll admonish you.”

The admonition means that the conviction goes on Oade’s record but no further punishment is imposed.

