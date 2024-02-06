Swiss bank UBS widens cost-cutting target as Credit Suisse merger continues

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Swiss bank UBS widens cost-cutting target as Credit Suisse merger continues

By Press Association
UBS has widened its cost-cutting target (Sean Dempsey/PA)
Swiss banking giant UBS has widened its cost-cutting target as it sunk deeper into a loss after buying rival Credit Suisse.

Chief executive Sergio Ermotti said 2023 was a “defining year in UBS’s history” as it acquired Credit Suisse in a bid to prevent a crisis in the global banking sector.

The takeover has been costly for UBS as it combines Switzerland’s two largest banks in what Mr Emotti previously described as “one of the biggest and most complex bank mergers in history”.

UBS last year said it wanted to save 10 billion US dollars (£8 billion) by 2026 by reducing costs, including cutting about 3,000 jobs over several years.

But on Tuesday it revealed the cost-saving target had risen to 13 billion dollars (£10.4 billion) by the end of 2026, with about half of the money saved over the course of this year.

This will help it lower its cost-to-income ratio to less than 70% – meaning the amount it spends on running the business as a percentage of the amount it generates in income. At the moment, it is spending more than it is earning.

It has been running down a so-called “non-core and legacy” unit, which includes loans, products and systems inherited from Credit Suisse which it does not want to keep.

The unit generated a loss of 1.7 billion dollars (£1.4 billion) in the latest quarter.

Combining with Credit Suisse helped drive UBS to a total pre-tax loss of 751 million dollars (£598 million) in the three months to December, down from a profit of 1.9 billion dollars (£1.5 billion) over the same period a year ago.

UBS said it expects to complete the merger by the end of September this year.

Banking sector turmoil
UBS said it could complete merging with Credit Suisse by September (Yui Mok/PA)

“As we move to the next phase of our journey, we will focus on restructuring and optimising the combined businesses,” Mr Ermotti said.

“While our progress over the next three years will not be measured in a straight line, our strategy is clear.”

UBS said it is a challenging time for the banking sector, due to uncertainty over when central banks can lower interest rates this year.

“In addition, ongoing geopolitical tensions, including the conflicts in the Middle East and Eastern Europe, may impact supply chains and inflation, with consequences for the macroeconomic outlook and market volatility,” the bank said.

Nevertheless, the group said it is expecting stronger revenues at the start of this year, and its investment bank to return to profitability as activity in the financial markets picks up.