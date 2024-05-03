Married father’s sex toy assault on elderly neighbour was ‘misjudged’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Married father’s sex toy assault on elderly neighbour was ‘misjudged’

Sick sex pest James Donald McBoyle visited his then-76-year-old Tarves neighbour to help fix her boiler, then cornered her with a vibrator.

By Danny McKay & Bryan Rutherford
John Donald McBoyle. Images: Facebook/DC Thomson
John Donald McBoyle. Images: Facebook/DC Thomson

A predator assaulted a frail pensioner with a sex toy, then blamed his “misjudged” actions on the confusion caused by a sodium deficiency.

Creepy James Donald McBoyle cornered his former Tarves neighbour, a then-76-year-old stroke survivor, in her own home on the pretence of visiting to fix her boiler.

Then he inflicted a frightening sex attack on the helpless woman after removing a vibrator and bottle of sexual lubricant from a plastic bag he carried into her property.

McBoyle’s vulnerable victim, who suffers from anxiety, had the device forced upon her as the sick sex offender told her that she liked it.

The disturbed 73-year-old married father pled guilty to sexual assault and later returned to Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Thursday to learn his punishment.

John Donald McBoyle. Image: DC Thomson

His defence agent Michael Burnett said, at the time of the traumatic ordeal, his sex pest client was undergoing tests for a possible diagnosis of dementia.

However, he revealed that, although McBoyle was not found to be living with the condition, he was diagnosed with having a low level of sodium in his blood – a symptom of which is confusion.

“I’m not suggesting at all there’s any sort of medical defence here, but I do say it’s relevant in terms of his decision-making,” Mr Burnett claimed.

The lawyer described his client’s offence as “bizarre” and went on to explain there was no use of force or violence, adding that McBoyle “very badly misjudged the situation”.

Mr Burnett added that McBoyle “did not go to the complainer’s house that day with the intention of committing a sexual assault” – despite arriving with a plastic bag containing a vibrator and lube.

McBoyle told terrified victim ‘this is lovely’ as she tried pushing him away

Sheriff James Hastie said he took into account the “psychological impact” on the victim, but also that the offence was “out of character” and McBoyle was a first-time offender.

He said he was “persuaded by the recommendation in the social work report” and imposed two years of supervision and a requirement to complete the Aberdeen Sex Offenders programme.

He also placed McBoyle on the sex offenders register for two years.

Following McBoyle’s disgraceful offending, he moved out of his family home in the Aberdeenshire village to live at Hanover Court in Inverurie.

At an earlier hearing, fiscal depute Anne McDonald read out a detailed narrative of the horrifying events that unfolded on July 26.

She revealed that when the woman tried to push McBoyle away and told him she didn’t like it, he replied: “Oh yes you do. This is lovely.”

A Crown motion for forfeiture of the sex toy was previously granted.

Daughter reveals ‘heartbreaking’ impact on her traumatised mum

Reacting to the sentence, the victim’s daughter told The Press and Journal that her mother felt disappointed.

“She’s understandably very upset about the outcome of this court case,” the 55-year-old woman said, adding: “She feels he hasn’t even got a slap on the wrist. He doesn’t even have to complete unpaid work.”

The daughter added: “This sentence has given no thought to how my mum feels and how her life has been turned upside down.”

The P&J was also told by the concerned relative of her anger at McBoyle’s defence.

“McBoyle has tried to use the excuse of having dementia, which a doctor didn’t find, and now his bad behaviour is supposedly down to having low sodium.

“I think it’s all a ruse to minimise his responsibility and reduce the punishment.

“His horrible behaviour has had huge implications for my mother. She’s scared and no longer enjoying day-to-day life. It’s a heartbreaking situation.”

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.

More from Crime & Courts

John Donald McBoyle. Images: Facebook/DC Thomson
A9 motorist over SIX times alcohol limit drove with headlights off
John Donald McBoyle. Images: Facebook/DC Thomson
Retired banker's car crash broke two elderly women's breastbones
John Donald McBoyle. Images: Facebook/DC Thomson
North-east firm accused of health and safety failures in worker's death
John Donald McBoyle. Images: Facebook/DC Thomson
Meat cleaver-wielding Wick man threatened to 'slit throats'
Brian Reid who was involved in an Aberdeen parking row
Pensioner's rage at neighbour calling his wife 'trash' in parking row
Architect Colin Doig left with Aberdeen City Council leader Jenny Laing in 2017.
Aberdeen City Council architect chased child with meat cleaver
John Donald McBoyle. Images: Facebook/DC Thomson
Moray mum-of-two caught with almost £7,500 of drugs at her home
John Donald McBoyle. Images: Facebook/DC Thomson
Men burst into Inverness flat in crowbar attack on throttled resident
John Donald McBoyle. Images: Facebook/DC Thomson
Sugar daddy swindler avoids prison after blackmailing more cheaters
John Donald McBoyle. Images: Facebook/DC Thomson
Jealous Aberdeen man threatened to 'cut up' ex's face with a scythe