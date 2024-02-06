New home registrations fell by 44% in 2023, industry figures show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New home registrations fell by 44% in 2023, industry figures show

By Press Association
The number of new home registrations plunged by 44% last year compared with 2022, according to the NHBC (Gareth Fuller/PA)
The number of new home registrations plunged by 44% last year compared with 2022, according to figures from an industry body.

Across the UK, the National House Building Council (NHBC) recorded 105,449 registrations, down from 189,009 in 2022.

Private sector registrations were hardest hit, falling by 53% compared with the year.

The rental and affordable sector saw a shallower decline, with registrations down by 22% on the previous year.

The demise of the bungalow continued in 2023, with 1,466 registrations in 2023, down 48% on 2022 (2,819), the NHBC said.

Semi-detached homes saw the greatest number of registrations by house type, followed by detached homes and apartments.

The NHBC has a 70%-80% share of the UK warranty market.

Its figures indicate the stock of new properties in the pipeline as homes are registered with the NHBC before being built.

The NHBC also said 133,213 new homes were completed in 2023, down 12% on 2022 (151,308).

Within the total, 45,649 new homes were completed in the rental and affordable sector, up 10% on 2022 and the highest figure recorded by NHBC since the data started in 1990. By contrast, private sector completions were down by 20%.

NHBC chief executive Steve Wood said: “Whilst there were considerable supply and demand pressures on the new homes market in 2023, it is very encouraging to see record numbers of new home completions in the affordable sector.

“Several major housebuilders have partnered with housing associations and build-to-rent providers, re-focusing parts of their output to help address the demand for affordable homes.

“The backdrop of high interest rates, significant inflationary pressures and challenges with planning consents has suppressed private sale output in 2023.

“That said, there are some signs of demand returning to the market and we would expect an improved position in 2024 as consumer confidence begins to recover and mortgage rates start to fall.”

Looking to the year ahead, Mr Wood added: “With a general election looming, we may also see new home-buyer incentives that influence build volumes.

“In the mid- to long-term, the industry would welcome measures that restore consumer confidence and encourage market growth.”