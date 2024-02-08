Rolex seller Watches of Switzerland says ‘tourist tax’ dragging on UK market

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rolex seller Watches of Switzerland says ‘tourist tax’ dragging on UK market

Rolex seller Watches of Switzerland has revealed declining sales in the UK (Watches of Switzerland/PA)
Rolex seller Watches of Switzerland has revealed declining sales in the UK as the luxury retailer begins to feel the impact of consumers reining in spending.

The UK’s biggest retailer for Rolex and Omega watches flagged that a so-called tourist tax means it made minimal returns from overseas shoppers.

Sales fell by 7% in the UK and Europe in the three months to the end of January, compared with the same period a year ago, to £222 million.

Households feeling the pinch amid tougher economic conditions has led to a slowdown in consumer demand in the luxury retailer, the company said.

Luxury watches were impacted as well as non-branded jewellery, which it said saw unusually high levels of discounting and promotions.

Shoppers were choosing to spend disposable income on other products such as clothes and makeup, restaurants and travel over the period, Watches of Switzerland flagged.

Watches of Switzerland said UK shoppers were reining in spending on luxury items over the Christmas period (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Furthermore, the company told investors that its financial performance was being driven by UK shoppers, with it making minimal returns from tourist spending.

This is because the Government scrapped VAT-free shopping for tourists a few years ago, a move which particularly effected luxury retailers who rely on affluent tourists.

Other luxury retailers including Burberry and Mulberry have blamed the reversal of tax-free spending on weaker sales in the UK, with shoppers instead choosing to spend more on luxury items in other European cities.

But Watches of Switzerland said it was “encouraged” by the announcement of a review into the controversial measure by the Government’s independent forecaster, which is set to examine the costs and benefits of the decision.

The conclusions of the review could be published alongside the Chancellor’s spring Budget next month.

Meanwhile, Watches of Switzerland reported a stronger performance in the US where consumer demand remained more resilient, with sales rising 8% at constant currency over the latest quarter.

