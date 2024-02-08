Sales of used electric cars up nearly 91% last year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Sales of used electric cars up nearly 91% last year

By Press Association
Sales of used battery electric cars almost doubled last year, new figures show (John Walton/PA)
Sales of used battery electric cars almost doubled last year, new figures show (John Walton/PA)

Sales of used battery electric cars almost doubled last year, new figures show.

A record 119,000 of the vehicles changed hands in the UK in 2023, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) said.

That represented a 90.9% increase on the previous 12 months.

The market share for sales of used battery electric cars was 1.6% last year, up from 0.9% in 2022.

The SMMT said the figures demonstrate “keen demand for zero emission motoring”.

The overall used car market grew by 5.1% last year with 7.2 million transactions, up from 6.9 million in 2022.

The Ford Fiesta was the most popular used car purchase in 2023, with 308,000 sales.

SMMT chief executive Mike Hawes said: “A healthy new car market is key to driving choice in the used sector and it’s great to see record numbers of second and third owners benefitting from the growing availability of electric vehicles.

“The demand is there, but to sustain it we must enable every motorist to make the switch.

“The upcoming Budget is a prime opportunity for Government to do just that – halving VAT on new EVs, while making public charging as easy and affordable as plugging in at home, would ensure a faster and fairer transition for all, giving the UK a green economic boost.”

Ian Plummer, commercial director at online vehicle marketplace Auto Trader, said: “The used electric market may still be in its infancy, but last year saw a definite growth spurt.

“Significantly softened prices, greater availability and more choice has proven a compelling combination for car buyers.

“With many second-hand models now at price parity with their traditionally fuelled counterparts, along with lower running costs, the switch to electric has never been more attractive.”

Alex Buttle, co-founder of used car selling comparison website Motorway.co.uk, said: “With new car production growing, more car owners sold their cars to get their hands on new or nearly-new vehicles.

“This led to a steady supply of high-quality used cars for savvy motorists keen to get a great deal.”

More from the Press and Journal