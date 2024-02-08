NatWest appoints UBS executive to become head of Coutts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
NatWest appoints UBS executive to become head of Coutts

By Press Association
NatWest Group has appointed a UBS executive to head up its wealth business, including Coutts (Aaron Chown/PA)
NatWest Group has appointed a UBS executive to head up its wealth business, including high-net-worth bank Coutts, after it was at the centre of a debanking crisis which led to the resignation of two of its bosses.

Emma Crystal will become chief executive in the summer, moving from her current job managing the sustainable finance unit at the Swiss banking giant.

The announcement comes more than six months after Peter Flavel resigned as boss of the wealth division, admitting that Coutts had “fallen below the bank’s high standards of personal service” in how it handled former politician Nigel Farage’s account.

Mr Farage, who was the leader of the UK Independence Party (Ukip), said his Coutts account was shut down because it did not agree with his political views.

The accusations sparked a series of problems for the banking group.

NatWest’s chief executive Dame Alison Rose admitted to making a “serious error of judgment” when she discussed Mr Farage’s case with a BBC journalist.

She resigned in July following pressure on the bank.

But an independent review commissioned by NatWest later found that there was no evidence of discrimination because of political views in Coutts’ decision to close customer accounts.

It nonetheless recognised there are “lessons to be learned” and apologised to customers.

NatWest financials
NatWest Group, which owns Coutts, was shaken by the debanking saga last year involving Nigel Farage (Matt Crossick/PA)

Incoming boss Ms Crystal will report directly to NatWest’s interim chief executive Paul Thwaite, and will also join the board of Coutts.

She has held wealth management leadership roles at Credit Suisse, which was bought by UBS last year, and started her career in investment banking at Deutsche Bank.

Ms Crystal said she was “delighted” to be joining the bank, adding: “I am looking forward to working with my new colleagues to deliver the exceptional service our clients deserve.”

Mr Thwaite said Ms Crystal’s extensive wealth management experience makes her the “ideal person” to lead the business.