NatWest’s earnings in focus as bosses hope to put aside debanking row

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

NatWest’s earnings in focus as bosses hope to put aside debanking row

By Press Association
NatWest Group will reveal its full-year financial results (Joe Giddens/PA)
NatWest Group will reveal its full-year financial results (Joe Giddens/PA)

NatWest’s investors will be hoping for good news on the banking group’s finances next week, as it looks to shrug off the turmoil of the recent debanking saga and prepares to sell its shares to the public.

The group, which also owns Royal Bank of Scotland, Ulster Bank and Coutts, will unveil its fourth quarter earnings and full-year financial results on Friday.

It is expected to report a pre-tax profit of £6 billion for the year, with an income totalling £14.6 billion, according to a consensus compiled by analysts in November.

Investors were spooked in October when the bank downgraded its forecast net interest margin (NIM) for the year, leading its share price to tumble.

The NIM is an important measure for banks of their general health and profitability because it shows the difference between what it pays out to savers and what it receives from interest on loans.

Banks have been benefiting from higher borrowing costs, meaning they can charge people more for loans including mortgages, but have also been under pressure to reward savers by passing on higher rates.

RBS Chief Executive Officer Alison Rose
NatWest chief executive Dame Alison Rose stepped down last year in the aftermath of the debanking row (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

NatWest said its financial performance is likely to be affected by more customers moving money into higher-interest savings accounts.

Peter Rothwell, the head of banking for KPMG, said there is “clearly a big market focus” on margins and investors will be looking for clarity on the outlook.

“There will be a focus on to what extent is the consumer and small business proving resilient, and how long can they stay resilient for,” he added, with provisions for bad loans and signs more borrowers are falling behind on repayments likely to be examined.

Meanwhile, NatWest will be hoping to begin drawing a line under the debanking saga which rocked the bank last year.

Former Ukip leader Nigel Farage accused Coutts, a high-net-worth bank owned by the group, of deciding to close his account because it did not agree with his political views.

It sparked a wider political debate over freedom of speech and the powers UK banks have to debank people, and resulted in the resignations of NatWest’s and Coutts’ bosses, Dame Alison Rose and Peter Flavel.

Dame Alison was replaced by Paul Thwaite on an interim basis, and investors will be expecting the bank to confirm a permanent successor to the top job soon.

NatWest is also gearing up to sell its shares to everyday investors as early as the summer.

The retail offer was first announced by Chancellor Jeremy Hunt during his autumn statement last year, as the Government leaps forward in its efforts to fully offload its stake in the bank.