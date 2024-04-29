Violent Grindr date sentenced for attacking autistic man

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Violent Grindr date sentenced for attacking autistic man

Darwyn Perry, 37,  was found guilty after a trial of assaulting the man in his rural Wester Ross home.

By David Love
Darwyn Perry was found guilty of assault at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Darwyn Perry was found guilty of assault at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson

A man who punched, slapped and kicked an autistic man after contacting him on Grindr has been ordered to carry out 150 hours of unpaid work.

Darwyn Perry, 37,  was found guilty after trial earlier this month by Sheriff Robert Frazer of assaulting the man in his rural Wester Ross home between June 21 and 22 last year.

The 29-year-old victim’s ordeal only came to an end when his father arrived and ordered a naked Perry to leave the property.

The court previously heard how Perry arrived at the man’s home and helped himself to alcohol before punching, slapping and kicking the man.

Things turned sinister

In evidence led by fiscal depute Naomi Duffy Welsh, the victim told the court that the pair had made contact over Grindr, and had been messaging on that platform and then via WhatsApp for around two months before the incident.

He said their conversations had been “friendly” before Perry suggested a “spur of the moment” visit to the man’s village home.

The man said that when he met Perry off the bus he seemed “jovial” but was loud.

“He shouted a bit, but I thought that was just excitement,” the man told the court.

The court heard how Perry helped himself to alcohol he found in the man’s kitchen, drinking first gin and then Jack Daniels.

But the mood began to change when Perry “started joking around with knives” in the kitchen, and then began to get physical with his victim.

“I told him to stop a couple of times when he was getting a bit too rough,” the man said adding: “Initially I thought he was just being excitable.”

Panicked texts to mum

But the witness told Sheriff Frazer: “Afterwards it became much more sinister. When he was starting to punch and kick, that became far less jokey on his part.

“That was when I was saying ‘stop, enough, be gentle’. I was quite forceful with my words.”

But Perry paid little heed to the man’s protestations and the attacks continued “until the early morning” despite the man performing a massage on Perry and sharing his bed with him.

“He would wake me up and assault me several times,” the witness said, describing how Perry’s punches got “harder” when he failed to respond to them.

“Regardless of my protestations, he would just continue.”

The man told the court that he was reluctant to seek help during the night, fearing that Perry would react badly.

He said: “The idea of calling the police had raised in my mind, I was concerned that he would know what I was doing and become deadly violent.”

The man eventually sent a text to his mother in the morning: “Hi this is urgent, can you call the police please. This a******* has been hurting me all night, pinching, punching, kicking and slapping me.”

This was followed by three further texts which read: “Now!!!!”, “Help!!!!” and  “Please help!!!!”

As a result of the texts, the man’s father went to his home and escorted a naked Perry from the property – noting that he was “slurring” and “didn’t seem to put up any resistance” before gathering the man’s clothes and putting those outside as well.

Perry denied attack

Describing his son’s demeanour to the court, the dad said: “Being autistic he doesn’t show a lot of emotion.

“You could see he was shaken.”

As well as the community service, Sheriff Robert Frazer also placed Perry under social work supervision for a year.

Sheriff Frazer told him: “You were convicted after trial of an assault on an individual who was not well known to you.

“It was because of your record for domestic violence that I deferred sentence for a report.

“I note that you have little recollection of events but it was obvious from the complainer’s evidence that he was in a state of fear and alarm.”

Perry, of Ardival Court, Strathpeffer, denied the assaults during a police interview but gave no spoken evidence during the trial, with his defence conducted by solicitor John MacColl.

 

More from Crime & Courts

Darwyn Perry was found guilty of assault at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Weekend court roll – a playpark flasher and cruel dog owner
Darwyn Perry was found guilty of assault at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Over-the-limit ex-cabbie's driving was so bad witnesses thought he'd had a heart attack
Darwyn Perry was found guilty of assault at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
'I was really drunk': Stab threat scaffolder escapes punishment
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Man, 57, sexually assaulted vulnerable nine-year-old girl in cemetery
Darwyn Perry was found guilty of assault at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Serial Highland sex attacker who preyed on children locked up for eight years
Darwyn Perry was found guilty of assault at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Aberdeen sheriff found unfit for office after sexual harassment allegations
Darwyn Perry was found guilty of assault at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Prosecutors drop money laundering case against former Dons star Shay Logan
Darwyn Perry was found guilty of assault at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Highland teen drug-driver given fresh chance to 'turn the corner'
Darwyn Perry was found guilty of assault at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Pair jailed after police find bags containing almost £100,000 of cannabis
Darwyn Perry was found guilty of assault at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Woman who racially harassed child told 'actions have consequences' - and admonished