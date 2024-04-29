Painter and decorator forced to compensate customer he defrauded

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Painter and decorator forced to compensate customer he defrauded

When Barry Kerr, 30, didn't carry out the work the woman had requested, he promised her a full refund but never paid up.

By David McPhee
Barry Kerr took a £500 deposit from a customer for work he never carried out. Images: DC Thomson/Facebook
A painter and decorator who took a £500 deposit for work he never carried out has been ordered to repay the customer he let down.

Barry Kerr, 30, appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court where he admitted to defrauding the woman.

Kerr had previously agreed to do extensive painting and decorating work at her home, having quoted her £1,600 and demanded an initial deposit of £500.

However, despite the deposit being paid, the work was never done – leaving his victim hundreds of pounds out of pocket.

She was forced to contact the police after her repeated requests to be compensated for the financial loss continued to be ignored.

Forfar painter and decorator ignored chances to avoid fraud conviction

Fiscal depute Eilidh Gunn told the court that on December 19 2022 at an address in St Cyrus, the woman contacted Kerr and asked him to provide a quote.

Kerr met with the woman at her home and quoted £1,600, telling her he needed £500 in advance.

He followed up with a message to the woman, stating: “Hi there, just confirming I will be starting on December 27. Deposit will be made of £500.”

Following this message, he forwarded his bank details and said he would be in touch after Christmas.

However, by December 31, the work had still not started and the woman requested a refund.

Kerr responded saying that he had lost his phone and that a full refund would be issued, adding that he had already spent money on materials.

By January 5 2023, the woman had still not received her money and he continued to ignore her requests, even when she said she’d accept a partial refund.

The woman then contacted the police.

In the dock, Kerr pled guilty to one charge of fraud.

Barry Kerr blamed his fraudulent behaviour on his chaotic lifestyle

Defence solicitor Alex Burn told the court that his client had “fallen into a depression” at that time due to the end of his relationship.

“It was a toxic relationship and Mr Kerr turned to drink and drugs,” he said.

The solicitor added that Kerr had intended to pay the woman her money back but, due to the chaotic nature of his life at that time, he wasn’t in a position to.

Sheriff Nigel Cooke told Kerr: “The court takes a serious view of these types of offences. But you do seem to realise the seriousness of your behaviour.”

As an alternative to a prison sentence, Sheriff Nigel Cooke imposed a community payback order on Kerr, which included supervision.

The offender was ordered to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work and Kerr, of Market Place in Forfar, was also told to repay the full £500 sum to the woman.

