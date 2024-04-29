Trial date set for man who denies sinking fishing boat near Fraserburgh

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Trial date set for man who denies sinking fishing boat near Fraserburgh

David Cooper, 38, denies causing the BA55 Ocean Maid trawler to run aground on rocks opposite the Cairnbulg coast on October 24 2022.

By Joanne Warnock
Four fishermen were rescued after the BA55 Ocean Maid ran aground near Cairnbulg in October 2022. Image: Aberdeenshire Aerial Photography
Four fishermen were rescued after the BA55 Ocean Maid ran aground near Cairnbulg in October 2022. Image: Aberdeenshire Aerial Photography

A trial date has been fixed for an Ayr man accused of causing a fishing boat to run aground near Fraserburgh nearly two years ago.

David Cooper, 38, has yet to appear at Peterhead Sheriff Court but issued a not-guilty plea via his legal defence on Monday.

The charge alleges he was responsible for the BA55 Ocean Maid striking rocks while it was travelling to Fraserburgh on October 24 2022.

The four fishermen, who were on board at the time, had to be rescued following the collision.

Aberdeen Coastguard was called to assist the Ayr-registered vessel, which lay stricken beside Cairnbulg Beacon just before 6am.

The fishermen were taken to a life raft and then picked up by the RNLI’s Fraserburgh lifeboat before being transferred to the hospital.

The stricken BA55 Ocean Maid later broke up in the water. Image: Aberdeenshire Aerial Photography

Cooper, whose address was given as James Brown Avenue in Ayr, denies the charge against him.

He’s accused of leaving the wheelhouse unattended while acting as the vessel’s watchkeeper and failing to take evasive action to prevent it from running aground.

Cooper is being prosecuted under the Merchant Shipping Act 1995, and is also accused of failing to “adequately monitor” the boat’s speed, course or position.

It hit the rocks at Cairnbulg Point and was soon abandoned, leaving the vessel to break up in the sea within days.

At the time, concerns were raised about potential pollutants from the trawler contaminating the water.

However, investigations made by Aberdeenshire Council found no evidence of this.

Cooper will go on trial on August 6 later this year after the date was fixed during a hearing at Peterhead Sheriff Court on Monday.

