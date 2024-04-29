Highland army sergeant abducted and robbed partner in Aberdeen night out

A Highland army sergeant has been ordered to carry out unpaid work after abducting and robbing his partner after a night out in Aberdeen.

Jese Nawacalevu pursued the woman when she left their hotel to go and sleep in her car.

The 42-year-old snatched her phone and keys and left her locked in the car.

When he returned to let her out, Nawacalevu was asked to leave the hotel and drove the vehicle to a different part of the Union Square car park despite previously drinking.

Fiscal depute Jane Spark told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the couple had been socialising in the city centre on the evening of June 3 2023 and planned to stay overnight at the Bridge Street Travelodge.

However, during the early hours of the following morning, the pair got into an argument.

“This became overwhelming for the complainer, who decided to sleep separately from the accused to allow them to both have some space,” Ms Spark said.

Around 4am, she packed her things and started to make her way to her car on the ground floor of the Union Square car park where she planned to sleep.

But on arrival at her vehicle, the woman noticed that Nawacalevu had followed her.

‘This whole thing really scared me… I was shocked and emotional’

When she spotted him, she immediately got into the driver’s seat of the car and Nawacalevu ran towards her and managed to open a rear door before she could lock it.

Nawacalevu repeatedly asked the woman to return to the hotel with him, but she refused and asked him to leave her alone and get out of the car.

At this point, Nawacalevu “became angry” and grabbed his partner’s mobile phone and car keys from her.

He then got out of the car and locked the door behind him, trapping the woman inside before walking away.

The woman made repeated attempts to open the door and set off the car alarm in the process but was unable to get out.

Around five minutes later, Nawacalevu returned, unlocked the car and told the woman he “intended to throw her keys and phone into the harbour”.

He continued to try and encourage her back into the hotel but, scared by his behaviour, she refused.

Eventually, she made her way back to the hotel separately but could not gain access to her room.

Staff assisted her and, after a period of time, Nawacalevu opened the door.

Hotel personnel asked him to return his partner’s property but he refused and was asked to leave.

The police were contacted and officers traced Nawacalevu to the Union Square car park where he was sleeping in the driver’s seat of the woman’s car.

However, it became apparent that, prior to going to sleep in it, Nawacalevu had driven the vehicle from the ground floor up to the third floor.

After failing a breath test he was arrested and the woman’s phone and keys were recovered from his bag.

In her witness statement, the complainer said: “This whole thing really scared me and I was shocked and emotional. I can’t believe this has happened. I did not expect it.”

Nawacalevu, whose address was given as Sergeants Quarters Block, Fort George, Ardersier, pled guilty to abduction and robbery.

He also admitted to driving with 63mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath. The legal limit is 22mcg.

Defence agent Ian Woodward-Nutt said his client and the woman had since reconciled and were now expecting their first baby together.

He said Nawacalevu had been on tours of duty in Bosnia, Iraq and Afghanistan during his 21 years of service with the British Army.

‘You’re likely to suffer demotion from sergeant to corporal’

The solicitor said: “The parties had travelled to Aberdeen to socialise the night before. They had a pleasant evening and alcohol was consumed by both parties.

“However, on the way back to the hotel at the end of the night, an argument broke out between them in relation to an unconnected issue.”

Mr Woodward-Nutt explained that when the woman left to head to her car, Nawacalevu – knowing she had been drinking – was concerned that she intended to drive.

He said: “When she got into the driver’s seat, he quickly got into the back seat behind her and tried to persuade her to return.

“She refused and, unfortunately, it was at that point that Mr Nawacalevu lost his temper.”

The lawyer highlighted that, after initially locking the woman in the car, Nawacalevu quickly returned and let her out.

He said that when Nawacalevu was later asked to leave the hotel he decided to move the car to the top floor of the car park to sleep in it.

Mr Woodward-Nutt said the drink-driving offence, and mandatory resulting ban, would have “significant consequences” for his career and result in demotion.

Sheriff Ian Duguid KC told Nawacalevu: “I recognise the behaviour towards your partner seems very out of character and I’m prepared to deal with your case on the basis that this conduct hasn’t been prevalent in your character in the past and hopefully will not be a feature of your relationship in the future.

“I also recognise this penalty will have an effect on your rank. You’re likely to suffer demotion from sergeant to corporal.”

The sheriff ordered Nawacalevu to complete 80 hours of unpaid work and be supervised for a year. He also imposed a 12-month driving ban.

