Pfizer/BioNTech Covid jab to be sold in UK high street pharmacies

By Press Association
A nurse prepares a dose of a Covid-19 vaccine (PA)
A nurse prepares a dose of a Covid-19 vaccine (PA)

The Pfizer/BioNTech Covid jab will be sold in UK high street pharmacies from next month.

Pharmaceutical giant Pfizer is in talks with major pharmacy chains, such as Boots, to sell the vaccine to people who cannot get one on the NHS.

The price will be set by individual pharmacies – much in the way prices are currently set for annual flu jabs.

The vaccine, which is suitable for people aged 12 and over, will also be available from private health firms.

Dr Gillian Ellsbury, primary care medical director at Pfizer UK, said: “Covid-19 has not gone away and continues to be a threat.

“As we move from a pandemic to an endemic state, we need to ensure we remain ready to respond to this constantly evolving and unpredictable virus.

“Vaccines remain an important pillar in helping to prevent serious illness or hospitalisation as a result of Covid-19.

The Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine (PA)

“By enabling the wider availability of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine we are facilitating choice and access for those that are not eligible to receive it through the NHS programme, but want the option of a Covid-19 vaccine.”

A spokeswoman for Moderna said it was looking to supply Covid-19 vaccines to healthcare providers for private sales in time for autumn 2024.

On Thursday, the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI), which advises the UK government on vaccines for the NHS, released details of who is eligible for a spring Covid booster.

It has said the jabs should be given on the NHS to adults aged 75 years and over, care home residents and anyone aged six months or over who is immunosuppressed.

