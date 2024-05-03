A9 motorist over SIX times alcohol limit drove with headlights off

A reckless motorist has been slapped with a road ban for being over six times the drink-drive limit on the A9.

Drunk Ross Wilson was caught behind the wheel late on April 3 this year, when he was seen driving through the town centre of Thurso without his headlights switched on.

A concerned member of the public, who knew Wilson and was also driving at the time, began to follow the 26-year-old to warn him about his lights.

However, the acquaintance was forced to call the police when he witnessed Wilson swerving on the A9 and veering onto the opposing carriageway.

Sheriff Neil Wilson described the situation as “potentially dangerous” as the offender sat in the dock at Wick Sheriff Court.

Drunk Wilson was helped to a house after stopping in a passing place

Wilson, who had earlier admitted to having an excessive amount of alcohol in his system, was disqualified from driving ahead of sentencing at the end of this month.

Fiscal depute Grant McLennan told the court that the witness caught up with Wilson after he’d stopped his vehicle in a passing place.

The acquaintance helped Wilson to a nearby house that was later visited by police officers who found the accused “clearly intoxicated”, McLennan said.

Wilson, of Craigigdarroch, Stemster, Gillock, provided the police with a positive

breath test and was then arrested.

Breath test reveals ‘very high reading’ for alcohol

A second test revealed a reading of 141mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath. The legal limit is just 22mcg.

Wilson’s defence Solicitor Fiona MacDonald agreed with Sheriff Wilson when he commented on the “very high reading”.

The sheriff ordered a background report on Wilson to be produced before he re-appears in the dock to learn his punishment.

Sheriff Wilson warned Wilson that all sentencing options would be considered when he returns to court on May 29.