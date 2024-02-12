Firm behind broccoli ‘super soup’ set to raise £3m for expansion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Firm behind broccoli ‘super soup’ set to raise £3m for expansion

By Press Association
The Government-backed firm behind a broccoli “super soup” that aims to cut the risk of type 2 diabetes is looking to raise £3 million to expand its product range and double sales over the year ahead.

SmarterNaturally, which has developed an instant soup containing a special type of broccoli, is looking to raise the cash from investors to help bring on board new farmers to grow its patented GRextra variety and ramp up production.

It comes as nutrition and its importance in health and wellbeing has come to the fore in recent years, with personalised nutrition programmes such as Zoe becoming ever more popular.

SmarterNaturally’s soup is sold in sachets containing freeze-dried raw GRextra broccoli, which has been shown in its scientific trials to lower blood sugar levels and reduce the risk of type 2 diabetes.

It is also thought to help other age-related diseases, as well as acting as a sports performance boost, although these benefits have not been put through clinical trials.

Developed by scientists at the Quadram Institute, a Norwich-based centre for food and health research, the wonder broccoli has been specially created through years of research and plant breeding to contain high levels of glucoraphanin.

All cruciferous vegetables – such as broccoli, cauliflower, brussels sprouts and cabbage – contain the compound, but SmarterNaturally’s GRextra is based on a special type of broccoli first discovered growing wild in Sicily that contains very high levels of glucoraphanin.

Having notched up 500,000 sales direct to consumers over its first full year of trading, the group now wants to double this to over a million in 2024, while expanding its farm supplier base to countries in Europe, such as Spain, to help provide year-round crops.

Laura Knight, chief executive of SmarterNaturally, said the group wants to scale up given the huge potential for demand – both on these shores and globally.

“It’s a large and growing market. Type 2 diabetes is not just a problem in the developed world – third world countries suffer hugely with type 2 diabetes,” she said.

“We’ve been focused on type 2 diabetes, but new funding will allow us to start exploring new products,” Ms Knight added.

TV chef Theo Michaels is helping SmarterNaturally develop new recipes (SmarterNaturally/PA)

It has plans in place to add more products made with GRextra, such as fresh soups, smoothies and snack bars.

The group also has a broccoli powder pouch coming out in March, allowing people to add it to dishes.

With TV chef and author Theo Michaels on board, it is creating recipes using GRextra, but crucially without having to cook it – as this reduces its effectiveness.

So far, the group has been focusing on selling its products direct to customers through subscriptions costing £5 a portion and £20 a month.

It is in talks with large food manufacturers about possible ranges made using GRextra and Ms Knight said the group is open to partnerships with retailers.

But for now, it is looking to focus on its own products and continue with the direct-to-consumer model.

The latest fundraising will bring its total so far since being set up to £5 million, adding to £500,000 raised last year.

Ms Knight is also working on plans to target overseas markets, with her sights set on Europe and the US, with aims to launch abroad possibly next year.