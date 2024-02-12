Virgin Media O2 to roll out new AI-powered spam call detection

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Virgin Media O2 to roll out new AI-powered spam call detection

By Press Association
The new tools would be available to all customers (Yui Mok/PA)
The new tools would be available to all customers (Yui Mok/PA)

Virgin Media O2 is to roll out new AI-powered tools to mobile customers to help combat fraud and spam.

The telecoms firm has partnered with voice security company Hiya to introduce the spam tools alongside a new caller identification system.

As part of a service called Hiya Protect, artificial intelligence is used to analyse phone number behaviour to determine whether to flag a call to a customer as suspected spam or block it as fraud – which Virgin Media O2 said will prevent calls from even reaching customers’ phones.

The new tools will be rolled out to all customers and will be joined by Hiya’s Connect caller ID system, which enables companies to add their information to a call – including their name, logo, call purpose and location – to enable customers to quickly understand who is calling and why.

“In the fight against fraud, we’re committed to rolling out the latest technology to help keep our customers safe,” Murray Mackenzie, Virgin Media O2’s director of fraud, said.

“From AI tools to help us block fraudulent calls, to services that help identify callers before a customer has even picked up the phone, our extensive partnership with Hiya will see us continue to improve on our existing measures and give customers additional protection from spam and fraudsters.”

According to the telecoms firms, the AI tools it already uses to monitor text messages for spam prevented more than 89 million spam messages from reaching consumers in 2023.

Virgin Media O2 is urging all mobile customers to report any suspicious text messages by forwarding them, for free, to 7726.

Commenting on the new spam calling tools, Hiya president Kush Parikh said: “We are proud to provide our spam and fraud solution and branded calling service to Virgin Media O2, a company known for its exceptional service throughout the UK.

“Carriers around the world are wrestling with how to prevent phone spam and scams, and protect the reputation of business customers. Hiya is doing its part to restore confidence in voice calling by aligning with leaders like Virgin Media O2.”