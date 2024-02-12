London’s FTSE 100 lags behind peers as pharmaceutical giants weigh

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Business UK and abroad

London’s FTSE 100 lags behind peers as pharmaceutical giants weigh

By Press Association
London’s FTSE 100 lagged behind international peers (Yui Mok/PA)
Top global stock markets started the week on the front foot as investors hope for more good news on inflation for the world’s biggest economy on Tuesday.

London’s FTSE 100 was lagging behind its international peers but managed to just about close in the green, despite being weighed down by losses for pharmaceutical giants.

It closed 1.11 points higher, or 0.01%, to 7,573.69.

Shares in AstraZeneca fell to their lowest level in nearly two years on Monday, after the company faced rating downgrades from analysts following the release of its full-year financial results last week.

Dan Coatsworth, investment analyst at AJ Bell, said: “Investors had to swallow a bitter pill from a barrage of broker downgrades for AstraZeneca which served to nearly knock the FTSE 100 off course.

“However, the UK blue-chip index was determined not to get the new week off to a bad start, with commodity producers and retailers making enough progress to keep the FTSE’s head above water.”

Shares in AstraZeneca hit a near two-year low on Monday (Peter Byrne/PA)

Meanwhile, all eyes will be on the latest inflation reading from the US on Tuesday evening with investors hoping it could fuel optimism for interest rate cuts in the coming months.

For markets elsewhere in Europe, Germany’s Dax was up 0.65% and France’s Cac 40 was 0.55% higher at close.

In the US, the S&P 500 was up 0.4% and Dow Jones up 0.55% by the time European markets closed

The pound was up 0.1% against the euro to 1.172, and more or less flat against the dollar to 1.2626.

In company news, shares in SSP Group moved higher after the Upper Crust owner said it had agreed to buy an airport bar and restaurant firm in Australia as it expands across global travel centres.

The deal will give SSP access to four new airports in the country, lifting its presence to around 100 sites in Australia. Shares in the London-listed firm rose by 1.1% at the close.

In other takeover news, shares in warehouse giant Tritax Big Box dipped after it announced a deal to buy rival UK Commercial Property REIT for £924 million, in a move that will create a real estate giant worth almost £4 billion.

Tritax, which owns dozens of warehouses with major tenants including Ocado, Amazon and B&Q, said the deal will enhance its offering for customers. Nevertheless, its share price was down by 4% at close.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 were Burberry, up 64.5p to 1,335.5p, Frasers, up 39p to 822.5p, Ocado, up 23.6p to 536.8p, Fresnillo, up 16.7p to 493.4p, and Endeavour Mining, up 37p to 1,323p.

The biggest fallers on the FTSE 100 were Rolls-Royce, down 9p to 309.1p, AstraZeneca, down 260p to 9,501p, GSK, down 33.6p to 1,626.4p, Melrose Industries, down 9p to 594p, and NatWest Group, down 3p to 207.7p.