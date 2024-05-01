Drink-driving offshore worker was ‘grassed in’ to police by his Mercedes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Drink-driving offshore worker was ‘grassed in’ to police by his Mercedes

Nicholas Donald was three-times over the limit when he crashed his car in Garthdee, triggering the vehicle to contact the police and alert them to the collision.

By David McPhee
Drink-driver Nicholas Donald's car crash was reported to the police by his Mercedes-Benz GLA 300. Images: Facebook/Shutterstock
Drink-driver Nicholas Donald's car crash was reported to the police by his Mercedes-Benz GLA 300. Images: Facebook/Shutterstock

A drink-driving offshore worker was “grassed in” to the police by his own car after he crashed it in Aberdeen, his lawyer told a court.

Nicholas Donald, 35, appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court where he admitted being three times the drink-drive limit while behind the wheel of his fancy Mercedes-Benz utility vehicle.

Donald crashed his car in the Garthdee area of the city during the early hours of the morning.

His top-of-the-range SUV then called the police to report the crash, unaware that its owner was too drunk to drive.

Police found Nicholas Donald unsteady on his feet after crash

Fiscal depute Eilidh Gunn told the court that around 1am on April 20 this year, Donald was driving his red Mercedes-Benz GLA 300 along Pitmedden Road, Aberdeen, when he lost control of his vehicle.

“The crash was detected by the vehicle itself, which contacted the police,” Ms Gunn said.

Police officers attended the scene where they found Donald and identified him as the driver.

After noticing that he was unsteady on his feet, they carried out a roadside breath test, which gave a positive result for alcohol.

When breathalysed, Donald gave a reading of 66mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath. The legal limit is just 22mcg.

In the dock, Donald pled guilty to one charge of being in charge of a motor vehicle while over the legal alcohol limit to drive.

‘The car contacted police – he was grassed in by his car’

Defence solicitor Graham Morrison told the court that his client had been at a funeral on the day in question and had been drinking all day.

“When he returned home, an argument broke out between Mr Donald and his partner,” Mr Morrison said.

“He then took the car out to put some distance between them. It was the car that contacted the police – he was grassed in by his car, essentially.”

Sheriff Gordon Fleetwood then asked Mr Morrison what kind of car could contact the police on the driver’s behalf.

The solicitor replied that it was a Mercedes-Benz GLA 300.

“I’m going to get myself one of them,” the sheriff joked.

Turning back to the serious matter, Sheriff Fleetwood told Donald, of Goval Terrace, Forglen, Aberdeen, that he was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Donald was also ordered to pay a fine of £640.

