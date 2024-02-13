Tui urges shareholders to vote to abandon London listing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tui urges shareholders to vote to abandon London listing

By Press Association
The travel group said it carried 3.5 million customers in the final quarter of 2023 (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Travel company Tui has urged its shareholders to vote to abandon the company’s London listing and focus purely on Germany.

As the business revealed record first-quarter revenue it repeated its argument that the removal of its shares from trading in the UK would bring “understandable advantages”.

“In recent years, most of the liquidity of the TUI share has shifted to Germany,” the business said in a statement.

It added: “The termination of the listing in London would offer understandable advantages for investors and the company: Simplification of structures, improvement in liquidity and indexation, and support for EU airline ownership.”

Shareholders are set to vote on the plan to drop the London listing at a meeting later on Tuesday in Hanover, Germany.

Three quarters of the vote is needed for the plan to be approved.

The business also said its pre-tax loss was cut from 272.6 million euros (£232.3 million) in the final three months of 2022 to 103.1 million euros (£87.9 million) in the same period in 2023.

During that period Tui made its “highest ever revenues” of 4.3 billion euros (£3.7 billion), up 14.7% on a year earlier.

Around 3.5 million customers used Tui’s services, which include planes, cruise ships and package holidays.

That is a 6% increase on the year before, despite prices increasing.

“Average selling price continues to hold up well, highlighting the strong demand for our products and the consumers’ continued willingness to prioritise spend on travel and holidays,” the business said.

The business also said it was ready to divert resources away from the area close to Israel if conflict in the region should get more severe.

“We continue to monitor developments both in the Middle East and around the Arabian Peninsula,” Tui said.

“We will retain the option to flexibly adjust capacity from the eastern to western Mediterranean should there be a further escalation of the conflict in this region which has a significant and prolonged effect on customer demand.”

Chief executive Sebastian Ebel said: “We are on track, we are gaining customers and we are growing. We are accelerating our transformation quarter by quarter.

“We have goals that we are consistently implementing. In a persistently challenging environment, people’s high willingness to travel ensures strong economic development in all areas of the Group.

“This reiterates our expectations for the year as a whole: We want to increase our revenue by at least 10 per cent and our operating result by at least 25 per cent.”