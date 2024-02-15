Lidl to introduce electronic shelf labels to reduce paper and ink consumption

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Lidl to introduce electronic shelf labels to reduce paper and ink consumption

By Press Association
Lidl has announced it will replace all paper labels with electronic shelf labels (Lidl)
Lidl has announced it will replace all paper labels with electronic shelf labels (Lidl)

Lidl will introduce electronic shelf labels across all its stores to cut down on paper and ink consumption, the supermarket has announced.

The move will see old paper price labels replaced by the end of 2024 after trials in more than 35 stores, including in Epsom and Tooting.

The supermarket said the new labels will save an estimated more than 206 tonnes of carbon annually.

The new technology also saves time for store workers who currently have to manually check and update the paper price tags.

During the trial, Lidl said it found that more than two-thirds of shoppers surveyed said they did not notice the change.

Isaac Ekpenyong, director of sales organisation at Lidl GB, said: “As a discounter, sustainability and efficiency run deep in our DNA.

“Making changes to how we operate, no matter how big or small, allow us to enhance the overall experience for those shopping with us.

“In this particular case, we’re empowering colleagues by freeing up more of their time to dedicate to tasks that directly benefit our customers.

“But our transition to electronic shelf labels is more than that; it is another step we are taking to reduce our impact on the environment by curbing paper and ink consumption.”

The supermarket has more than 960 stores in England, Scotland and Wales.