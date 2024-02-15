Lidl to introduce electronic shelf labels to reduce paper and ink consumption

Lidl will introduce electronic shelf labels across all its stores to cut down on paper and ink consumption, the supermarket has announced.

The move will see old paper price labels replaced by the end of 2024 after trials in more than 35 stores, including in Epsom and Tooting.

The supermarket said the new labels will save an estimated more than 206 tonnes of carbon annually.

The new technology also saves time for store workers who currently have to manually check and update the paper price tags.

During the trial, Lidl said it found that more than two-thirds of shoppers surveyed said they did not notice the change.

Isaac Ekpenyong, director of sales organisation at Lidl GB, said: “As a discounter, sustainability and efficiency run deep in our DNA.

“Making changes to how we operate, no matter how big or small, allow us to enhance the overall experience for those shopping with us.

“In this particular case, we’re empowering colleagues by freeing up more of their time to dedicate to tasks that directly benefit our customers.

“But our transition to electronic shelf labels is more than that; it is another step we are taking to reduce our impact on the environment by curbing paper and ink consumption.”

The supermarket has more than 960 stores in England, Scotland and Wales.