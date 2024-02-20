Holiday Inn owner pledges bumper shareholder returns after record earnings

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Holiday Inn owner pledges bumper shareholder returns after record earnings

By Press Association
The Holiday Inn Hotel near Heathrow Airport, London. Holiday Inn owner InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) has seen full-year earnings rise to more than one billion US dollars (£794 million) for the first time in its history thanks to booming travel demand (Steve Parsons/PA)
Holiday Inn owner InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) has seen full-year earnings rise to more than one billion US dollars (£794 million) for the first time in its history thanks to booming travel demand.

The firm pledged to return over one billion US dollars (£794 million) to shareholders this year in dividends and share buyouts after the bumper profits haul.

It reported underlying operating profits of 1.02 billion US dollars (£810 million) for 2023, up 23% on the previous year after revenues increased 19%.

Pre-tax profits more than doubled to 1.01 billion US dollars (£802 million) from 540 million US dollars (£429 million) in 2022.

IHG, which also owns chains including Crowne Plaza and Regent, unveiled a new 800 million US dollar (£635 million) share buyback and hiked its final dividend by 10%.

Its results showed that revenue per available room – a key performance measure for hotel companies – lifted 16.1% over the year, and was 7.6% higher in the final three months.

In a sign of the bounce-back in travel, it said global revenue per available room was 10.9% higher than in 2019, before the pandemic struck.

Elie Maalouf, IHG’s recently appointed chief executive, said: “Travel demand was strong across all markets, with revenue per available room up 16% on last year and 11% ahead of the 2019 pre-pandemic peak.”

“The travel industry has attractive, long-term drivers of demand,” he added.

He laid out his strategy to target high single-digit growth in fee revenue by increasing revenue per room and the number of hotels each year on average over the medium to long term.

IHG opened 275 hotels last year and has another 556 signed up in the pipeline.

It saw hotel openings rise by 27% year-on-year in the final quarter of 2023 and new signing were up by 50% – “one of our biggest ever quarters for development activity,” according to the group.