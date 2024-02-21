Heathrow lands first profit since 2019 on global travel rebound

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Business UK and abroad

Heathrow lands first profit since 2019 on global travel rebound

By Press Association
Heathrow has returned to profit (PA)
Heathrow has returned to profit for the first time since the pandemic thanks to a bounce-back in international travel.

The owners of the UK airport reported underlying pre-tax profits of £38 million in 2023, against losses of £684 million the previous year and marking the first time it has made a profit since 2019.

It saw a 28.6% jump in passengers travelling through its terminals, to 79.2 million, capped off by a strong end to the year, with the group having cheered its busiest-ever December.

And Heathrow forecast that a record number of passengers would use the airport this year, pencilling in a rise to 81.4 million in 2024.

The airport’s current busiest year was 2019, before the coronavirus pandemic, when passenger numbers reached 80.9 million.

But the group said it was being hampered by the “huge cost challenge” set by the UK aviation regulator, having been a vocal critic of the Civil Aviation Authority’s move not to allow it to raise its landing fees further.

Thomas Woldbye, Heathrow’s recently appointed chief executive, said: “2023 was a good year for Heathrow from a challenging start to a great finish.

A plane takes off
A global rebound in air travel following the pandemic has boosted figures (Steve Parsons/PA)

“We delivered much improved service for our customers, and managed to turn a small profit after three consecutive years of losses.

“That’s a great platform to build on, although in 2024 we are expected to deliver even further improved service to more passengers, but with airport charges cut by 20% in real terms.

“We will have to pull every lever to become more efficient and make tough choices on where we spend and invest our money to overcome the huge cost challenge set by the CAA and remain profitable over the next three years.”

The results come less than two months after Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund agreed to buy a 10% stake in Heathrow Airport.

Spanish infrastructure giant Ferrovial sold its 25% share in Europe’s busiest airport to the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) and to French firm Ardian, which secured a 15% stake.

Ferrovial had been the airport’s largest shareholder since 2006 before the sale.