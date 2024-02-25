British Airways owner set to defy recession concerns with soaring sales

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

British Airways owner set to defy recession concerns with soaring sales

By Press Association
The owner of British Airways is set to report soaring sales last year (Alamy/PA)
The owner of British Airways is set to report soaring sales last year, shrugging off fears that the UK’s recent recession has dented demand for holidays.

International Airlines Group (IAG), which also owns airlines Iberia, Vueling and Aer Lingus, will publish its financial results for 2023 on Thursday.

The aviation giant is expected to report sales totalling just shy of 30 billion euros (£25 billion), a record yearly amount for the group and more than a quarter higher than the prior year.

It follows IAG reporting record profits between July and September last year, the critical summer season, as it benefited from a boom in leisure travel.

The company flagged particularly strong demand for flights on its North and South Atlantic routes and top holiday destinations in Europe.

Analysts are expecting an underlying operating profit for the full year of about 3.5 billion euros (£3 billion), which would top its previous peak achieved in 2018.

IAG, which owns airlines including British Airways and Vueling, is expected to report record-high sales and profits (Philip Toscano/PA)

A group of analysts at AJ Bell said the bumper profits could come despite IAG being “dogged by labour unrest and geopolitical uncertainty, while the UK’s gradual slide into recession may not have helped sentiment either, given how sensitive airline travel (passengers and cargo) can be to the economic cycle”.

Official figures showed that the UK fell into a technical recession at the end of the year, which is defined as two consecutive quarters of negative economic growth.

But major travel groups including Jet2 and Tui have noted in recent months that consumers have been prioritising hard-earned trips abroad despite seeing their incomes squeezed by the cost-of-living crisis.

Investors could be looking for similar reassurances from IAG, particularly that their bookings are holding strong against lower-cost rivals like easyJet, Ryanair, and Wizz Air.

AJ Bell’s experts also pointed out that higher oil prices and staff costs are also potential concerns, as well as airlines increasing capacity on their flights, leading to greater competition along popular routes.