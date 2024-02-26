George Michael takes centre stage on Royal Mint’s new collectable coin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
George Michael takes centre stage on Royal Mint’s new collectable coin

By Press Association
A collectable coin celebrating George Michael has been unveiled by the Royal Mint (Royal Mint/PA)
A collectable coin celebrating George Michael has been unveiled by the Royal Mint.

The coin features the singer-songwriter’s signature look from his debut solo album Faith.

It is the latest in the Mint’s Music Legends series, following David Bowie, Sir Elton John and Queen.

Coins on a record
Various versions of the new George Michael coin have been made by the Royal Mint (Royal Mint/PA)

Designed by artist and sculptor Sandra Deiana, the new collectable coin portrays a headshot of Michael wearing his trademark sunglasses and an engraving of the refrain of Faith. The colours black and red feature on a selection of the coins.

The Mint said the coin has been officially approved by Michael’s estate.

Its release follows the recent celebrations over Wham!’s single Last Christmas topping the UK charts, 39 years after its initial release.

The festive track made history after it completed the longest journey to the Christmas number one, according to the Official Charts Company.

It was released in 1984 and was beaten to number one by Band Aid’s charity single Do They Know It’s Christmas? which featured Michael, among a host of other singers.

Ms Deiana said: “From the beginning of the project, I was clear about certain elements that I wanted to incorporate into the design. I wanted a detailed portrait that captured his charismatic expression – I was particularly thinking of his iconic sunglasses.

“It’s amazing to be able to pay tribute to his music and what you see in the design is truly a piece of George Michael’s song.”

Rebecca Morgan, director of collector services at the Royal Mint said: “From his debut with Wham! to becoming one of the bestselling solo musicians of all time, George Michael is a global superstar whose work has inspired and influenced generations with his music and his unique style.

“Loved by millions of fans worldwide, we are delighted to be introducing an official UK coin celebrating his life and legacy.”

Michael died on Christmas Day in 2016, aged 53. He has been remembered for his philanthropy as well as his musical talent as one of the best-selling musicians of all time, with numerous stories of his compassion, kindness and generosity having emerged.

He rose to fame in the 1980s as a member of Wham!, which formed after Michael and Andrew Ridgeley met at Bushey Meads School in Hertfordshire.

They released their debut album Fantastic in 1983 and decided to bow out at the top, staging a farewell gig at London’s Wembley Stadium on in 1986.

Music – Live Aid Concert – Wembley Stadium – London
George Michael, who died on Christmas Day in 2016, is pictured on stage performing during the Live Aid Concert (PA Archive)

A statement from George Michael Entertainment said: “On behalf of George Michael, we are deeply honoured that the Royal Mint is paying tribute to him by creating a series of beautifully crafted coins. He would have been enormously proud and genuinely touched that a national institution should have decided to pay tribute to his memory in this way.”

The collectable coins will be available to purchase from the Royal Mint’s website from 9am on Monday.

Prices for the coins start from £15.50 for a £5 denomination brilliant uncirculated coin, with a colour version available for £24.50.

A 2oz gold coin, with a denomination of £200, is available for £5,305.