Sunak challenged on NHS as strike continues

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Sunak challenged on NHS as strike continues

By Press Association
A dog joins junior doctors on the picket line outside St Thomas’ Hospital, central London (Aaron Chown/PA)
A dog joins junior doctors on the picket line outside St Thomas’ Hospital, central London (Aaron Chown/PA)

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has insisted that he does not want to “run down” the NHS as junior doctors continue strike action across England.

Training medics have walked out for the 10th time since March as the bitter row with the Government over pay continues.

Dr Robert Laurenson, co-chair of the British Medical Association (BMA) junior doctors committee, claimed that the Government is “quite happy having the strikes happen” and that ministers do not want to end the dispute.

It comes as Mr Sunak told BBC Radio York: “I come from an NHS family, of course I don’t want to run it down.

“We’re putting a record amount of investment in, more funding, so that’s never been higher – more doctors, more nurses, and we’re making improvements.

“Now, look, that’s not going to happen overnight. But if you look at the performance of ambulances and emergency departments this winter, it’s better than it was last winter. So that is progress.

He added: “When it comes to the waiting lists, in the last few months actually we’ve seen the waiting lists start to fall. And that’s because we haven’t had as much industrial action.

“Obviously there is once again industrial action, but at the end of last year we had no industrial action in October or November and the waiting list fell by about 150,000.”

Mr Sunak continued: “Are we where we want to be? Not yet. Are we making progress? Yes, the plan is working. If we stick with it, I know that things will get better.”

Doctors on a picket line
Junior doctors on the picket line outside Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Birmingham (Jacob King/PA)

Speaking from a picket line at St Thomas’ Hospital in Westminster, Dr Laurenson told the PA news agency: “I don’t think the Government wants to end this dispute.

“I think they are quite happy having the strikes happen. And I think they are failing everyone.

“I find it difficult to understand if this is incompetence or malice. Either way, it fails everyone.”

Dr Laurenson added: “This round of action is because back in December the Secretary of State (Victoria Atkins) said she would be back around the table in 20 minutes with another offer to make. But those 20 minutes turned into 20 days.

“So then she sent a junior minister who said they had no further offer up his sleeve, so the Government lied.”

Junior doctors are calling for pay restoration, saying that they have faced real-terms pay cuts of more than a quarter since 2008.

“We have gone above and beyond every single time with regards to our good will, to make sure we can run a service, but the Government returns that with pay cuts,” Dr Laurenson said.

“We are seeing the absolute collapse of goodwill. It has been long said that the NHS runs on goodwill, and now because we’ve seen that collapse I think we’re seeing the outcome of the NHS collapse as well.”

The latest industrial action began at 7am on Saturday, with junior doctors returning to work at 11.59pm on Wednesday.