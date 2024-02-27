Brickability warns of earnings hit as demand remains under pressure

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Brickability warns of earnings hit as demand remains under pressure

By Press Association
Building materials firm Brickability Group has seen shares tumble after warning earnings will be at the lower end of forecasts as sales continue to slumped amid woes in the housing market (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Building materials firm Brickability Group has seen shares tumble after it warned earnings will be at the lower end of forecasts as sales continue to slump amid woes in the housing market.

The group’s shares plunged by as much as 15% in Tuesday morning trading after it said sales will remain under pressure for longer than first feared, affecting earnings.

It said sales by volume for bricks have been “significantly” lower in the past year across the wider market, with UK despatches down around 30% last year and imports into the UK falling by 42%.

The company said its own sales reflect market trends, with pricing also becoming increasingly competitive due to lower demand.

It warned that demand for bricks and building materials is set to remain lower until the end of its financial year in March, with the market recovery set to take longer than expected.

This is set to leave full-year underlying earnings “towards the lower end” of market forecasts for £46.2 million.

Brickability said: “Whilst it is encouraging that the rate of inflation is trending down favourably and the widely expected fall in interest rates will benefit the wider market, trading conditions are expected to remain challenging for longer than initially anticipated.

“As a result, the board now considers it appropriate to assume a more conservative profile for the group’s recovery over the next 12 months.

“The underlying long-term demand for UK housing remains robust, and the group is well placed to benefit significantly as the market and volumes recover.”

The warning comes as Britain’s construction sector – and the housing market in particular – has been hit hard by cost inflation and interest rates being raised to the highest levels since 2008.

This has knocked homebuyer demand and also the property renovations market as home loans and financing have become far more expensive.