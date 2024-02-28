Mobile customers face ‘lose-lose’ choice of price rises or ‘crippling’ exit fees

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Mobile customers face ‘lose-lose’ choice of price rises or ‘crippling’ exit fees

By Press Association
Mobile customers face having to choose between “huge” mid-contract price rises or ‘crippling’ exit fees from April, a watchdog has warned (Yui Mok/PA)
Mobile customers face having to choose between “huge” mid-contract price rises or ‘crippling’ exit fees from April, a watchdog has warned (Yui Mok/PA)

Mobile customers face having to choose between “huge” mid-contract price rises or “crippling” exit fees from April, a watchdog has warned.

Ofcom recently proposed a ban on the practice of inflation-linked mid-contract price rises, saying that they cause “substantial consumer harm”, but this will not come into effect before the next wave of hikes in April.

Which? said Virgin Media and O2 were expected to go ahead with price increases of up to 8.8% this April – the latest RPI figure of 4.9% plus an “arbitrary” 3.9% – the highest hikes in percentage terms out of any of the major firms.

The alternative for those under contract was an exit fee, which could be “exorbitant”, it said.

Which? analysis suggested that a customer with Virgin Media for their broadband and O2 for their mobile could face a combined exit fee as high as £692.37 if 12 months were still remaining on their contracts.

Since the companies merged, Virgin Mobile customers have been migrated to O2 and the providers have begun offering bundled deals.

Which? also said its calculations suggested an in-contract Virgin Media customer could see their annual broadband bill increase by £39.14, or face an exit fee of £403.91 if they were to leave their contract 12 months early.

Ofcom’s latest complaints figures showed Virgin Media was the most complained-about broadband, landline and pay-TV provider and received just one star for customer service in Which?’s annual broadband provider rankings.

Meanwhile the average O2 sim-only mobile customer faces a £26.44 annual price hike, the highest increase of any network by percentage but slightly less than Vodafone, which has higher prices overall on average, the watchdog calculated.

Online Safety Act 2023
The analysis suggested that a customer with Virgin Media for their broadband and O2 for their mobile could face a combined exit fee as high as £692.37 (Yui Mok/PA)

Which? said the average in-contract sim-only O2 customer currently paid around £25.04 a month, but would face an exit fee of £288.46 if they were to leave their contract 12 months early.

Virgin Media O2 said customers faced increases of “up to” 8.8%, because the additional 3.9% increase on top of RPI would not be added to the bills of “millions” of customers, and it only applied price increases to customers’ airtime plans, not their device plans.

The average effective mobile price increase would be 5%, not 8.8%, it said.

Ofcom is currently reviewing inflation-linked, mid-contract price rises but is yet to publish its final decision on its proposals to ban the practice.

Which? director of policy and advocacy Rocio Concha said: “Virgin Media and O2 customers face a lose-lose choice between huge price hikes and crippling exit fees. This comes on top of up to 17% increases faced by some O2 customers last year – few would have anticipated such steep price rises when they signed up.

“Ofcom has clearly stated that the practice of inflation-linked mid contract price rise terms can cause substantial consumer harm. Telecoms firms must do the right thing and immediately scrap these rises, rather than cynically taking the opportunity to cash in one last time at the expense of their customers before new rules take effect.”

A Virgin Media O2 spokesman said: “2023 was a record year for traffic on our networks as customers used our mobile and broadband services more than ever.

“We are investing heavily to ensure we continue to provide the fast and reliable connectivity our customers rely on, and the amount we receive from price increases is greatly outweighed by the £5 million we invest every single day to upgrade our networks and services to give customers a better overall experience.

“Which?’s own analysis shows that we continue to offer excellent value, with cable customers paying an average of just 10p more per day, and mobile customers facing an effective average increase of just 5p a day, for services they’re using almost constantly.

“This is further backed up by recent independent analysis which found that the cost of telecoms services has fallen by a fifth since 2017, while at the same time speeds and usage have increased significantly.”