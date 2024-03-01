Savile Row tailor Richard James opens £2m bespoke store amid suit ‘resurgence’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Savile Row tailor Richard James opens £2m bespoke store amid suit ‘resurgence’

By Press Association
A Savile Row tailor to stars from Sir Elton John to Stormzy has opened a new store (Richard James/PA)
A Savile Row tailor to stars from Sir Elton John to Stormzy has opened a new bespoke £2 million store, as its boss said the luxury menswear market is in a “bubble” which is more cushioned from the wider cost-of-living squeeze.

The third Richard James store opened in Clifford Street, just off Savile Row, on Friday, as the company said it wants to see greater protections put in place for London’s famous tailoring street.

Co-founder and managing director Sean Dixon said the retailer, which sells bespoke tailored suits costing up to £6,000, has not seen a significant shift in spending habits despite UK inflation hitting double digits a year ago.

“We are slightly sheltered from what is going on in the rest of the country,” Mr Dixon told the PA news agency.

“But we are not completely immune, there is a knock-on effect. Whenever there is a bad news story about the economy, I do see an effect here.”

Higher interest rates, which have pushed up mortgage costs, are more likely to affect its customers, but he said he had “not noticed any decreases” in spending.

Large luxury retailers such as Burberry and Mulberry have flagged weaker demand in recent months as wealthy shoppers tightened their belts.

“The world of tailoring, and the suit, is actually having a bit of a resurgence,” Mr Dixon told PA.

The “novelty” of loungewear which took off during the Covid-19 lockdowns has worn off, with more people now choosing to dress formally, according to the businessman.

Tailoring business Richard James said it wants Savile Row to have protected status (Richard James/PA)

He also highlighted a rise in younger men choosing to be more adventurous in their styling, with the likes of a pink cord suit among the retailer’s strong sellers last year.

Richard James, which has counted Hollywood actors including Jacob Elordi, Robert De Niro and Hugh Grant as customers, is owned by US property billionaire and Curzon Cinemas owner Charles S Cohen.

Meanwhile, Mr Dixon joined rival luxury retailers in criticising the so-called tourist tax in the UK.

The Government scrapped VAT-free shopping for tourists a few years ago, a move which particularly affected luxury retailers who rely on affluent tourists.

“It puts us at a completely unfair disadvantage compared to those with stores in Paris or Milan … if you don’t have stores all over Europe, you miss out,” he said.

The third Richard James store opened in Clifford Street, just off Savile Row, on Friday (Richard James/PA)

Reinstating tax-free shopping for tourists is among the measures that business groups are calling on the Chancellor to consider in his spring Budget next week.

Mr Dixon also said he is calling for Savile Row to have protected status in order to be preserved as a bespoke shopping destination.

“Areas like this incredible street are unique to London and they really should have protected status,” he argued.