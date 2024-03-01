Ryanair to cancel flights over delays in new Boeing aircraft deliveries

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Ryanair to cancel flights over delays in new Boeing aircraft deliveries

By Press Association
Ryanair said it will cancel flights this summer due to delays in aircraft deliveries (Nicholas T Ansell/PA)
Ryanair said it will cancel flights this summer due to delays in aircraft deliveries (Nicholas T Ansell/PA)

Ryanair has announced it will cancel flights this summer due to delays in aircraft deliveries.

The Dublin-based airline said it will be forced to make “minor schedule changes” as it will only receive 40 of the 57 planned Boeing 737 MAX 8200 planes before the end of June.

Ryanair’s current summer schedule is based on it receiving a minimum of 50.

The carrier said in a statement: “Ryanair will now have to reduce approximately 10 aircraft lines of flying for the peak summer months of July, August and September.

Ryanair’s group chief executive Michael O’Leary
Ryanair’s group chief executive Michael O’Leary said he is ‘very disappointed at these latest Boeing delivery delays’ (Brian Lawless/PA)

“This will cause some minor schedule changes in the context of Ryanair’s 600 aircraft fleet and will reduce frequencies on existing routes rather than cutting new routes.”

It added it has already implemented schedule cuts at some of its “higher cost airports” such as Dublin, Milan Malpensa, Warsaw Modlin and four Portuguese airports.

A Boeing 737 Max 9 operated by Alaska Airlines suffered a mid-air blowout on January 5.

This sparked major concerns about quality control at Boeing, resulting in its production speed being limited.

Ryanair’s group chief executive Michael O’Leary said: “We are very disappointed at these latest Boeing delivery delays, but we continue to work with Boeing to maximise the number of new B737 aircraft we receive by the end of June, which we can confidently release for sale to customers during the summer 2024 peak.

“We will now work with Boeing to take delayed aircraft deliveries during August and September 2024 to help Boeing reduce their delivery backlog.

“We regret any inconvenience caused to some customers and our airport partners by these enforced summer 2024 schedule changes.”

Mr O’Leary said this would reduce the number of passengers it will carry in the year to the end of March 2025 to “between 198 million to 200 million” compared with an initial forecast of 205 million.

The airline expects passenger numbers for the year to the end of this month to be 184 million.

Mr O’Leary went on: “We are working with our airport partners to deliver some growth to them, albeit later in September and October rather than July and August.

“This traffic growth can only be delivered at lower fares during these shoulder months.

“Boeing continues to have Ryanair’s wholehearted support as they work through these temporary challenges, and we are confident that their senior management team, led by Dave Calhoun (chief executive) and Brian West (chief financial officer), will resolve these production delays and quality control issues in both Wichita and Seattle.

“We expect these latest Boeing delivery delays, which regrettably are beyond Ryanair’s control, combined with the grounding of up to 20% of our Airbus competitors’ A320 fleets in Europe, will lead to more constrained capacity and slightly higher air fares for consumers in Europe in summer 2024.

“We therefore urge all Ryanair customers to book early in order to secure the lowest available air fares for summer 2024.”