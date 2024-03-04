UK ‘not fast enough’ on energy transition, says Siemens Energy boss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
UK ‘not fast enough’ on energy transition, says Siemens Energy boss

By Press Association
Siemens Energy produces wind turbine blades at its factory in Hull (Siemens Energy/PA)
Siemens Energy produces wind turbine blades at its factory in Hull (Siemens Energy/PA)

The UK is not moving fast enough on the energy transition, the boss of the British arm of Siemens Energy has said.

Darren Davidson, who runs a company employing 6,000 people in the UK, said that the country is not on track to meet its targets on offshore wind.

Siemens Energy runs a factory in Hull making blades for the turbines which are popping up off the British coast.

“Siemens Energy employs 6,000 people in the UK, across transmission, power generation, wind, hydrogen-enabled gas turbines, so we’re across all the energy landscape,” Mr Davidson said.

“I think what we need to do is be at the front end, leading and helping our customers and the Government to come up with plans as to what we can to achieve because, if I’m brutally honest, we’re not fast enough.

“I think it’s clear to everyone. From a speed perspective, we need to improve or, I would say, help to do things faster.”

He added: “I think if we go at the current speed our objectives to get 50 gigawatts of (offshore) wind around the UK won’t be achieved. And I think that it’s really important that we recognise that and push for change.”

The UK has reduced its annual carbon emissions over the last decades but still has far to go before it can be considered net zero – that is to say that every year no more carbon is emitted in the UK than is absorbed, for example by the country’s trees.

Along that road the Government has pledged to build enough renewable energy so that all the electricity that is added to the grid comes from decarbonised sources.

Much of this will be achieved by wind power, with nuclear, solar power and other technologies also in the mix.

This could also include burning hydrogen to create electricity. Proponents say that hydrogen can be produced from wind power when it is windy at night and at other times when production outstrips supply. Then it can be burnt when wind speeds are low or demand rockets.

Siemens Energy is currently supplying gas plants which it has ensured can in future burn hydrogen.

“I think you’re always going to need that peaking plant back-up power, and I think hydrogen would give us that,” Mr Davidson said.

“So I see that being part of our future from an energy storage perspective. We will need that because we need to have that immediate responsiveness.”

He said that the challenge now is to get to 30 gigawatts of hydrogen power in the UK, and kicking off the projects is “slightly behind wind” power.

Mr Davidson is only around three months into the role as vice president of Siemens Energy UK&I and Siemens Gamesa UK. He worked his way up in the company, starting as an apprentice aged 16 in Newcastle.