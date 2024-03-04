Cadbury marks 200 years with recreation of first shop using 667 chocolate bars

Cadbury’s first shop has been recreated using more than 600 bars of Dairy Milk to mark the company’s 200th anniversary.

In 1824, John Cadbury opened the first Cadbury shop at 93 Bull Street in Birmingham, complete with plate glass windows with mahogany frames, which he was said to have cleaned every day.

This feature and a front door similar to the original have been replicated by chocolatiers Donna Oluban and Dawn Jenks from Cadbury World in Bournville, Birmingham.

With 200 years of Cadbury this year, the Cadbury World attraction in Bournville, Birmingham is celebrating the history of Cadbury and commemorating where it all began (Cadbury World/PA)

They took five days to craft every element of the creation, which is 85cm tall and weighs 30kg – the equivalent of 667 standard Cadbury Dairy Milk bars.

Other components include 43 individually wrapped miniature versions of the original Dairy Milk bars in the shop window.

White and milk chocolate were used to piece together the creamy creation.

Colin Pitt, education and heritage centre manager at Cadbury World, said: “We are always so impressed by the stunning creations our chocolatiers create here at Cadbury World, and with such an important milestone year for the brand, this one had to be extra special.

43 individually wrapped miniature recreations of the original Cadbury Dairy Milk bars in the shop window have been recreated (Cadbury World/PA)

“We’re proud of the Cadbury story and guests of all ages really enjoy learning the heritage of the brand here at the attraction, so what better way to honour the 200 years of Cadbury than with a throwback to where it all began, the Bull Street shop.”

The creation will be on display to coincide with the reopening of the improved Bournville Experience.

The changes are part of an ongoing £8 million investment by Merlin Entertainments and guests will have the chance to explore the Gill Cocks collection, which contains more than 1,000 pieces of Cadbury memorabilia.