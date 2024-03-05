Inchcape cautions over slowing growth in 2024

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Motors

Inchcape cautions over slowing growth in 2024

By Press Association
Car dealership Inchcape has posted a rise in profits (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Car dealership Inchcape has posted a rise in profits (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Car dealership Inchcape has posted surging annual profits but warned that growth will pare back over the year ahead.

The firm posted a 24% hike in pre-tax profits to £413 million for 2023 after sales lifted 12%, when stripping out the boost from a recent acquisition.

But it said growth was expected to “moderate” in 2024, adding that it will keep an “even stronger” focus on costs in the tougher trading conditions.

Shares in the firm tumbled 9% in Tuesday morning trading.

Inchcape gave little update on the review of its UK retail business, after confirming at the end of January that it was considering a possible sale of the arm, except to say that the review remains in the “initial stages”.

It revealed that “in light of our review of strategic options for the UK retail business, we are re-evaluating our ambitions” for used car supermarket chain bravoauto as part of its vehicle lifecycle services (VLS) division.

The firm is already slashing the number of bravoauto sites across the UK.

It comes amid a tough used car market, which has seen prices surge due to a supply shortage, but values slumped last autumn, putting pressure on dealership profit margins.

Inchape said: “2024 is expected to be another year of growth, albeit moderated, with the group maintaining prudent expectations for recovery in 2024 in certain markets, which are weaker than previous years.

“To that end, the group is driving an even stronger focus on cost management to deliver a moderated short-term growth profile, in the context of broader market dynamics.”

The car dealership market is also under pressure amid a financial regulator’s probe into historic car finance selling practices.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) opened a review in January into whether people could be owed compensation for being charged too much for car loans, following a high number of complaints.

In its results, Inchcape said: “We look forward to the outcome of the FCA review and the clarity that this will bring for customers, lenders and dealers.”

Its results showed that underlying earnings in the firm’s retail business – including the UK, Poland and bravoauto – fell 17% to £40 million last year, largely as prices fell and knocked profit margins.

On plans to make more cuts to bravoauto, Inchcape said: “We intend to further reduce the scale of bravoauto to its profitable core, particularly given our continued strategic focus on reducing our retail-only footprint.”