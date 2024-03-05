British Airways to offer free in-flight access to messaging apps

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
British Airways to offer free in-flight access to messaging apps

By Press Association
BA passengers will be able to use messaging apps on flights free of charge from next month (Steve Parsons/PA)
British Airways passengers will be able to use messaging apps on flights free of charge from next month.

The airline said it will roll out the service over two weeks from April 3, enabling travellers to send and receive text on apps such as WhatsApp, iMessage, Facebook Messenger and Teams.

All the carrier’s Gatwick aircraft and more than 80% of its Heathrow-based fleet have wifi, with the remainder expected to be fitted with the technology by the end of 2025.

Passengers must register with British Airways’ free loyalty scheme to use complimentary onboard messaging, which will be restricted to a single device per person.

Those wanting to use apps to send or receive images, videos or attachments, browse the internet or stream content can purchase passes costing between £4.99 and £21.99.

Enhanced wifi access is part of British Airways’ £7 billion “transformation plan”.

This includes developing a new mobile app and website, which will improve assistance given to customers whose flights are cancelled.

The airline said the changes will enable passengers to book seats on alternative flights, including those operated by other carriers.

Passengers entitled to hotel rooms and food will also be sent vouchers direct to their electronic devices.

Difficulties accessing call centres or finding staff at airports means customers of all airlines are often forced to pay up front for food and accommodation during disruption, and later submit claims for reimbursement.

This leads many passengers to miss out on what they should receive under consumer laws because they are unaware of their rights or cannot afford the costs.

Television presenter Steph McGovern hosted an event for the airline in the City of London on Monday night, at which she told bosses: “I’ll be honest with you, I hate the app.”

TV Choice Awards 2019 – London
Steph McGovern hosted an event for BA (Matt Crossick/PA)

Chief commercial officer Colm Lacy replied: “I wish I had a pound every time I heard that statement.”

He added: “Having a new technology platform allows us to do things that we just can’t do on our existing platform. It’s all about personalisation.”

Other areas included in the “transformation plan” are new short-haul and first class seats, using AI to boost flight punctuality and aircraft reliability, a new lounge at Dubai Airport, and the return of flights between Heathrow and Kuala Lumpur, and between Gatwick and Bangkok.

British Airways chief executive Sean Doyle said: “We’re on a journey to a better BA for our people and for our customers, underpinned by a transformation programme that will see us invest £7 billion over the next two years to revolutionise our business.

“We’re going to take delivery of new aircraft, introduce new cabins, elevate our customer care, focus on operational performance and address our environmental impact by reducing our emissions and creating a culture of sustainability.

“We’re also heavily investing in the development of a new ba.com website and app and are laser-focused on transforming our business and fixing any pain points for our customers.”