Tesco to increase pay for shop workers by 9.1%

Tesco is to increase store workers’ pay by 9.1% in a roughly £300 million investment.

It is the latest supermarket group to lift pay levels for workers ahead of the rise in the national minimum wage in April.

The national minimum wage will increase from its current rate of £10.42 per hour to £11.44 on April 1.

The grocery giant, which employs more than 330,000 people across the UK, will raise the basic hourly rate for store workers from £11.02 per hour to £12.02.

Tesco employs more than 330,000 people across the UK (Danny Lawson/PA)

It will also increase the pay of workers within the M25 to £13.15 per hour, from a current rate of £11.95 for those in inner London and £11.75 for those in outer London.

The pay deal announcement, which came after an agreement with the Usdaw trade union, will also see the business increase its paternity level to six weeks fully paid and raise maximum sick pay entitlement to 18 weeks.

Tesco UK chief executive Matthew Barnes said: “This represents another significant investment in our colleagues, building on the last two years of investment.

“We recognise the amazing work our colleagues do every day in serving our customers and we’re really proud to offer such competitive rates of pay alongside a great range of exclusive colleague benefits.”

Tesco will also increase its annual Colleague Clubcard discount allowance to £2,000, up from £1,500.

Tesco Pay deal: Usdaw secures a 9.1% increase in hourly pay taking the basic rate over the real Living Wage https://t.co/GnX5u3RDfa — UsdawUnion (@UsdawUnion) March 5, 2024

Usdaw national officer Daniel Adams said: “This deal not only delivers an inflation-busting increase for Tesco employees, but it also demonstrates the value of progressive employers engaging constructively with trade unions at a time when the cost-of-living pressures continue to be keenly felt by our members.

“We welcome the company’s positive response through our negotiations, which have resulted in the largest investment in pay in a single year, with the highest entry rate for store employees of any major supermarket.”

It comes days after rival Asda said it will increase its basic rate of staff pay to £12.04 per hour later this year.