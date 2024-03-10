60% of Britons getting no more than six hours’ sleep a night, survey suggests

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

60% of Britons getting no more than six hours’ sleep a night, survey suggests

By Press Association
Some 60% of Britons are getting no more than six hours of sleep a night, despite NHS guidelines suggesting that a healthy adult usually needs between seven and nine hours, a survey suggests (Woolroom/PA)
Some 60% of Britons are getting no more than six hours of sleep a night, despite NHS guidelines suggesting that a healthy adult usually needs between seven and nine hours, a survey suggests (Woolroom/PA)

Some 60% of Britons are getting no more than six hours of sleep a night, despite NHS guidelines suggesting that a healthy adult usually needs between seven and nine hours, a survey suggests.

More than four fifths of people (83%) say that getting a regular, good night’s sleep is the most important factor in their general wellbeing, the poll for wool bedding firm Woolroom found.

Two fifths of those polled (40%) reported heightened stress levels after a bad night’s sleep and 36% said they felt anxious, with 40% saying they felt this way one to two times a week and 7% having this feeling constantly.

Some 22% said they had sought professional help due to the ongoing effects of poor sleep.

Fluctuating in temperature was one of the main causes of disrupted sleep, reported by 20% of respondents, while 24% said they were unable to get comfortable and 23% said stress prevented them from sleeping.

One in 10 said their partner’s snoring kept them awake.

Woolroom found peri-menopausal and menopausal women are losing on average more than two hours sleep a night – or roughly two nights sleep per week due to their symptoms.

Respondents reported suffering from poor sleep due to their menopausal symptoms for an average of four years, with only 1% of respondents saying their symptoms did not disrupt their sleep at all.

The survey also suggests that 15% of people wash their mattress protector, duvet and pillows once a week, 20% once a fortnight and 11% every few months.

Some 8% wash their bedding once a year, 3% every two years and 10% never wash it at all.

Woolroom managing director Chris Tattersall said: “By creating the Clean Sleep Report, we wanted to understand the nation’s attitude towards sleep and their awareness of the sleep environment’s impact on our health and planet.

“What has emerged from the survey findings is that there is a clear disconnect between people’s attitude towards sleep and the amount and quality they’re actually getting.

“We also uncovered a striking disparity between people’s perception of the importance of sleep and their understanding of the environmental impact of their bedding choices.”

Mortar Research surveyed 2,057 adults between January 25-29.