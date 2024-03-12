Lego profits fall amid ‘toughest toy market for over 15 years’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lego profits fall amid ‘toughest toy market for over 15 years’

By Press Association
Coloured lego bricks. Lego has seen annual profits fall as the group said it faced into the toughest toy market for over 15 years and cautioned that bottom line profits are set to remain under pressure in 2024. (Alamy/PA)
Lego has seen annual profits fall as the group said it faced the toughest toy market for more than 15 years and cautioned that bottom-line profits are set to remain under pressure in 2024.

The Danish toymaker reported a 5% fall in operating profits to 17.1 billion Danish krona (£8.1 billion) in 2023.

Net profits also fell 5% to 13.1 DKK (£1.5 billion), though the group said operating profits grew 7% over its all-important final six months covering the Christmas season.

Sales edged 2% higher to 65.9 billion DKK (£7.6 billion) over the year.

Lego said it expects single-digit sales growth over the year ahead, which it said would be better than the wider toy market, but said that net profits would fall again “slightly” as it continues to up spending on “strategic initiatives”.

Chief executive Niels Christiansen said: “We are pleased with our performance given that 2023 was the most negative toy market in more than 15 years.”

“Despite the external market conditions, we continued to invest for the future and made good progress on digital, sustainability and retail initiatives that will support long-term growth. We are grateful for our dedicated colleagues who remain committed to our mission to inspire and develop the builders of tomorrow.”

The group said last year’s fall in profits was “satisfactory”, given its move to ramp up spending on new products, retail platforms, new factories, IT and sustainability initiatives, such as developing new plastics for its bricks.

It hailed a tie-up with Fortnite maker Epic Games as a success so far, with its first Lego Fortnite range released under the tie-up last year proving popular, with more than 2.4 million players in the game at the time of launch.

The firm said new products accounted for around half of its 780-strong portfolio over the year.

Lego saw 2023 results impacted by a tough first half when earnings tumbled by nearly a fifth as the boom in demand during the pandemic faded.

It was also knocked by difficult trading in China, where sales were affected by a slower-than-forecast return to pre-pandemic shopping habits, with restrictions only lifted in the country earlier this year and consumer spending also under pressure.

China was its worst-performing region in 2023, with sales falling in the country.

Lego said: “Currently China is facing economic challenges and the market is underperforming, which is offset by growth in the US.”

It added it expects the year ahead to see consumer buying continue to shift back to pre-pandemic trends.

“The company expects the toy market to stabilise during 2024 and growth rates to normalise,” Lego said.

“Additionally, it expects shopper behaviour to return to pre-Covid buying patterns, heavier on in-season and in-store sales.”