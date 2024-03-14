Online grocery prices ‘1.2% cheaper than a year ago’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Online grocery prices ‘1.2% cheaper than a year ago’

By Press Association
Pet products were 0.5% cheaper than a year ago, according to Adobe Analytics price tracking, based on online transactions (Alamy/PA)
Online grocery prices were 1.2% cheaper in February compared with a year earlier, the first such fall since October 2021, figures show.

Pet products were 0.5% cheaper than a year ago, according to Adobe Analytics price tracking, based on online transactions.

Online grocery prices were up 0.1% on January, although this compares to the 5.3% increase seen between January and February last year.

Across all categories, UK online retail prices were on average 8.2% lower in February 2024, compared with last February.

However, average prices were up slightly (0.6%) on January, although the post-Christmas sales are likely to have affected this, with categories such as apparel, appliances, jewellery, and home and garden supplies returning to normal levels last month.

This February’s figures were also distorted by the leap year providing an extra day of shopping, boosting total spending to £8.8 billion.

Without this additional day, online spending for the month was 1.9% higher than last February, Adobe said.

UK consumers spent £1.38 billion through buy now, pay later services in February, the figures show, representing 15.6% of total spending and a 9.5% increase on last February – or an increase of £120 million in unsecured borrowing.

Vivek Pandya, lead analyst at Adobe Digital Insights, said: “While our data shows a 5% uplift in online spending compared with last year, much of this growth can be attributed to the additional shopping day on February 29 and an increase in the use of buy now, pay later services.

“There are, however, some positive signs for shoppers, with Adobe Analytics recording the first year-over-year decrease in prices for grocery and pet products since October 2021.”