Deliveroo trims annual losses as the cost of ordering a takeaway rises

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Deliveroo trims annual losses as the cost of ordering a takeaway rises

By Press Association
Takeaway giant Deliveroo has revealed it trimmed its losses over 2023 (Mikael Buck/Deliveroo/PA)
Takeaway giant Deliveroo has revealed it trimmed its losses over 2023 (Mikael Buck/Deliveroo/PA)

Takeaway giant Deliveroo has revealed it trimmed its losses over 2023, as it said people paid more money for fewer orders amid a “fragile” consumer spending environment.

The group posted a £31.8 million loss for the year, significantly smaller than the £294.1 million loss reported for 2022.

This was helped by reducing business costs, including on marketing and making its delivery network more efficient, and as the cost of ordering a takeaway went up.

Staff costs rose by 3% compared with 2022, despite the firm axing 9% of its staff, around 350 roles, in the middle of the year as part of a redundancy programme.

But wage inflation pushed up the salaries of remaining employees, the group said.

Meanwhile, Deliveroo revealed that the number of orders decreased by 3% year-on-year to 290 million, which it said reflects the cost-of-living crisis putting pressure on consumer spending, particularly during the first half of the year.

But the annual gross transaction value (GTV), which means the total cost of people’s food baskets plus delivery and consumer fees, rose by 3% to £7.1 billion.

And the average cost per takeaway order increased by 6% from £22.90 to £24.30, which was due to price inflation and optimising consumer fees last year.

The business reported a slightly stronger performance in the UK and Ireland where the number of orders edged up by 1%, and GTV jumped by 8% year-on-year.

Will Shu, founder and chief executive of Deliveroo
Will Shu, founder and chief executive of Deliveroo (Parsons Media/Deliveroo/PA)

“Overall, while we see some signs of stabilisation in customer behaviour, we continue to face a fragile consumer spending environment,” the company said.

Founder and chief executive Will Shu said: “2023 was a good year for Deliveroo and I am proud of what we have delivered financially, operationally and for our consumers.

“Our focus on service and value for money continues to build consumer trust, which are fundamental to unlocking future growth in this industry.”

The takeaway giant, which operates in 10 countries and works with around 135,000 riders across the world, has faced court battles over the employment status and rights of its riders.

In the UK, the Supreme Court ruled last year that riders are not employees of Deliveroo, and therefore are not workers entitled to trade union rights such as collective bargaining.