Tesco and Sainsbury’s hit with technical issues

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Tesco and Sainsbury’s hit with technical issues

By Press Association
Tesco and Sainsbury’s have both said they are dealing with ‘technical issues’ (PA)
Tesco and Sainsbury’s have both said they are dealing with ‘technical issues’ (PA)

Two of the UK’s biggest supermarket chains – Tesco and Sainsbury’s – were hit with technical issues on Saturday.

Sainsbury’s customers were unable to make contactless payments following an overnight software update and the firm was not able to fulfil the “vast majority” of online deliveries.

Meanwhile, Tesco had to cancel some online orders that were due for delivery.

Tesso financials
Only a small proportion of Tesco orders due for delivery on Saturday were impacted, it is understood (Joe Giddens/PA)

Both chains apologised to customers and said they were working to solve the issues, which are not connected.

Sainsbury’s said in a statement: “Due to an error with an overnight software update, we are experiencing issues with contactless payments.

“All of our stores are open as usual today, accepting chip and pin and cash payments.

“Unfortunately, this also means we will not be able to deliver the vast majority of today’s Groceries Online orders and we are currently unable to contact customers directly, but will contact them as soon as we can to rebook orders.

“We apologise to customers for the inconvenience and are working hard to fix the issue.”

It later said the online ordering system was back up and running and that customers can place orders for delivery from Sunday.

One customer said she was meant to have a “very important” order delivered between 8-9am, which did not happen.

Yvonne, 56, from the Reading area, said: “The main issue I have with this is the poor communication from Sainsbury’s to its customers.

“It was obvious something was wrong at 7am as that’s when they send the receipts normally.

“Couldn’t get through to anyone about my 8 to 9 delivery.

“No statement until about 8.30, only seemed to be on social media which not all customers will have.

“Should have been an email or text to customers which would have helped those like myself expecting an early morning delivery. Much to improve on with their communications.”

A hand written notice informing customers of technical issues at a Sainsbury’s store in Huddersfield
A hand written notice informing customers of technical issues at a Sainsbury’s store in Huddersfield (Ashley Broadley/PA)

Argos, which is owned by Sainsbury’s, has also been affected by the software update, meaning some customers may have had issues ordering new items or collecting orders in-store.

It said there may have been delays in fulfilling orders placed.

Only a small proportion of Tesco orders due for delivery on Saturday were impacted, it is understood.

Tesco customers received an email if their order was disrupted, and if it was cancelled they were not charged.

In-store shopping and placing orders on the app and website are not believed to have been affected.

Tesco said: “The vast majority of our online orders are being delivered as normal, but due to a technical issue earlier today we have had to cancel a small number of orders.

“We are contacting affected customers directly, and we’re really sorry for the inconvenience.”