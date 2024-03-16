Incoming FM says there are ‘lessons to learn’ over controversial donation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Incoming FM says there are ‘lessons to learn’ over controversial donation

By Press Association
Vaughan Gething talks to former first minister of Wales, Carwyn Jones (Ben Birchall/PA)
Vaughan Gething talks to former first minister of Wales, Carwyn Jones (Ben Birchall/PA)

The incoming first minister of Wales has said “everyone has lessons to learn” after being criticised for taking a £200,000 donation from a man whose company was convicted of environmental offences.

Vaughan Gething, who is due to become the leader of the Welsh government on Wednesday, defended his decision to take a sizeable donation from a man whose company has been convicted of environmental offences.

The decision to take the money was branded “unfortunate” by Carwyn Jones, a former first minister of Wales, who told the BBC that “lessons there need to be learned”.

Speaking to the PA news agency after his election victory, Mr Gething said: “Everyone has lessons to learn about the past and the future.

“And Carwyn would say the same about himself as well.

“I had a good conversation with him earlier, when you’re making choices in government, you’ve got to be prepared to make choices and to reflect on whether you think they’ve been the right thing to do.

“If you can’t learn then you’re not going to be the right person, not just to lead the government, but you can’t be the right person in politics, because that’s part of what life teaches you.”

Atlantic Recycling, which is part of Dauson Environmental Group and controlled by David Neal, gave Mr Gething £100,000 on December 18 2023 and £100,000 on January 11 2024.

The company was found guilty of environmental offences in January.

It was also fined £300,000 for one of its workers’ deaths in February after it pleaded guilty to breaching health and safety at work rules.

Asked if he would return the money, Mr Gething did not answer the question, instead stressing that he has always followed the rules for donations, and it has been properly reported to the Electoral Commission and the Senedd.

“None of my manifesto has changed or been reduced back,” he added.

“I’m very clear in my manifesto, that we want to see further penalties for firms that breach their environmental obligations, and regulations.

“That’s my commitment, that’s what people can expect me to deliver.”

He said that was part of Labour’s plan to help the environment, stressing the need for more “green” jobs to help lift people out of poverty.

Talking about his ambitions for the first day in office, Mr Gething said he needed to put together a government with people “from across our group”.

He added: “I look forward to making offers to people on each side of the contest we have had and then to have a united and capable Welsh Labour government, because we have faced some really significant challenges.”

Mr Gething also said this was a chance for opportunity, with a general election this year, which he said could “fundamentally change what we are able to do”, particularly if Labour gets in power in Westminster.

The incoming first minister believes there is a place for Jeremy Miles, his opponent in the leadership race, in his cabinet, and he said he looked forward to offering that.

Mr Gething also promised to “listen to the public” on many of the more controversial policies that have arisen in the Welsh government, including new 20mph speed limit policies and farming subsidies.

He said he understood why farming communities are anxious, with there being less money available since the UK left the EU.

“We’ve got to design a scheme together,” he said.

“And the consultation has just ended, so we need to look at what’s come from that and then to see what we can do together.”