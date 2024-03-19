JD Sports ad draws complaints to watchdog over motorcyclists wearing trainers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Motors

JD Sports ad draws complaints to watchdog over motorcyclists wearing trainers

By Press Association
A branch of JD Sports on Oxford Street, central London.
A branch of JD Sports on Oxford Street, central London.

JD Sports has drawn complaints to the advertising watchdog for posting “irresponsible” adverts showing motorcyclists wearing trainers, deemed to be unsuitable for the sport.

The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) said it had received 41 complaints about the ads seen on Facebook and Instagram in March for Nike Air Max 95s, which feature bikers performing stunts such as wheelies and close-up shots of the trainers.

JD Sports said filming of the campaign took place on private land or indoors, with on-site medical and health and safety professionals present.

An Instagram post by JD Sports (Screengrab/PA)

The ads featured professional rider OneWheelWavey, who has frequently performed stunts at large, global events, the firm said.

The ads carried the disclaimer: “Stunts performed by professionals – do not try at home.”

A JD spokeswoman said: “Our campaign was filmed with professionally-trained riders on private land or indoors.

“This followed our health and safety team conducting a rigorous risk assessment that was shared with the riders, to ensure maximum safety.

“We take health and safety very seriously across all aspects of our business.”

One of the JD Sports Instagram posts (Screengrab/PA)

However, one Facebook user wrote: “This is disgusting!! Nike JD Sports you need to take this down. So many youngsters think it’s ok to ride in trainers and tech pants it’s soooo not!! Do the right thing and take it down!!”

Another wrote: “Literally promoting EVERYTHING that gives bikers a bad name. No gear, no ankle protection, wheelies…”

An ASA spokesman said: “We’ve received 41 complaints about an ad from JD Sports. The complainants argue that a model in the ad is wearing shoes that would be unsafe to wear when riding a motorcycle, which is irresponsible.

“We’re currently reviewing these complaints and, as such, can’t comment any further at this time. To emphasise, we’re not currently investigating the ad as we’re still reviewing complaints.”

Tony Campbell, chief executive of the Motorcycle Industry Association, said: “It is difficult to comprehend how an organisation like JD Sports can get this so wrong on many levels.”

Mr Campbell said that as well as showing unsafe footwear, “to promote anti-social and irresponsible riding in an effort to sell more trainers is again quite unbelievable”.

He added: “The industry has some clear self-imposed advertising guidelines where any form of irresponsible riding depicting speed, wheelies, stoppies or burnouts is a strict no no.

“For JD Sports to promote and glamorise this to young people is irresponsible.”